Events: Top Kid-Friendly Activities For The Week

Re-Make the Holidays at the New York Hall of Science, Kwanzaa celebration at the AMNH, NYRR Midnight Run in Central Park, and more!

This week we’ll bid adieu to 2016 and welcome 2017! To celebrate we’ve hand-picked these festive family friendly events which include a maker’s holiday fest, a Kwanzaa celebration, New Year’s Eve activities on Coney Island as well as at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, and a late-night run in Central Park. Happy New Year!

Tuesday, December 27-Friday, December 30

Re-Make the Holidays

New York Hall of Science

12-4pm

Learn how to re-purpose recyclable materials by transforming them into artistic treasures for the holiday season at Re-Make the Holidays at the New York Hall of Science. With each of the four days focusing on a different recyclable material, grown-ups and kids can learn how to sew small stuffed animals, create jewelry from plastic, transform toilet paper into ornaments and cars, and turn aluminum and bottle caps into wonderful works of art. Families will also learn how to protect the environment through insightful workshops, demos, and art installations. Free with hall admission.

Friday, December 30

Kwanzaa 2016: Songs for the Soul

American Museum of Natural History

12pm & 3pm

This year marks the 38th annual Kwanzaa celebration at the American Museum of Natural History. This “Songs for the Soul” celebration will be highlighted by a performance by season two American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard. There will also be special activities, a performance by the students of the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, an international marketplace, and special Kwanzaa foods to celebrate the holiday. Hosted by Dr. Linda H. Humes. Free with museum admission.

Friday, December 30-Saturday, December 31

New Year’s Eve Activities

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Various times

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is saying farewell to 2016 with New Year’s activities for kids of all ages. Visitors can decorate hats and and glasses, make a noisemaker, march in a parade, watch “the ball” drop, and dance the year away during a kiddie dance party with DJ Chela. Some activities require advance registration. Free with museum admission.

Saturday, December 31

3rd Annual Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration

Coney Island

9pm-Midnight

Ring in 2017 on Coney Island! There will be free rides on Deno’s Wonder Wheel, the Thunderbolt, and the B & B Carousel (weather permitting), ice skating at Abe Stark Rink (6-10pm), fireworks, and live music and performances. To insure a good time is had by all, the New York Aquarium will be open late. This event is free.

NYRR Midnight Run

Central Park

10pm

Sprint into the new year with the NYRR Midnight Run! This four-miler will begin when the clock strikes midnight, and participants will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display. Starting at 10pm, there will be DJs, neon face painting, strobe lights, and fun photo ops in the park’s Rumsey Playfield. Race admission is $60 for adult NYRR non-members and $30 for junior NYRR non-members.