New York Family Magazine
    • 7 Family-Friendly Events Happening Over President’s Day Weekend

    Celebrate our past presidents at some of these great events!

     By Sara Touzard
    • Presidential Living History Weekend
      Head on over to the DiMenna Children’s History Museum on President’s Day and interact with live famous historical figures portrayed by Living Historians. Meet George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, soldiers, musicians, craftspeople, and other leaders that have left their mark on American history. Participate in a military drill, check out a traditional instrument, and ask a founder how they began their quest to make America.

    • George Washington's Birthday Family Day at Morris-Jumel Mansion
      Celebrate George Washington’s birthday on February 18 at The Morris-Jumel Mansion, our founding father’s headquarters during the Revolutionary War. Create crafts, make secret codes, and even prepare a cherry pie in a cup!

       

       

       

       

    • 141st Annual George Washington Ball
      Get ready to celebrate our Founding Father in style as the Sons of The Revolution in the State of New York host the 141st Annual George Washington Ball at the Metropolitan Club. NY 1’s George Whipple will kick off the evening  followed by dancers in colonial costumes. The gala will also honor Dr. Robert McDonald of the United States Military Academy for all of his achievements.

    • The Bazillions At Symphony Space
      Kids will boogie to the beat of the rock-and-roll stylings of The Bazillions. The Bazillions is a group of musical educators/parents and singer-songwriters Adam and Kristin Marshall who write and perform kid-friendly rock-and-roll music. The band performs unique high-energy songs about the alphabet, animals, careers, recess and many more tunes at Symphony Space.

       

       

    • Midwinter Break Camp At The Guggenheim Museum
      Little Picasso’s can spend their mid-winter break creating masterpieces at the Midwinter Break Camp at the Guggenheim Museum. This five day winter camp allows kids to explore the artwork at the Guggenheim exhibits and permanent collections during their visit to the galleries for inspiration and then head to the studio where children create their own artwork.

       

    • IndieCade East 2018 at Museum of the Moving Image
      Calling all video gamer geeks! Be sure to head to the Museum of the Moving Image for the IndieCade East 2018 Gaming Festival and get an exclusive look at the new and unreleased games from independent game designers and meet the gaming creators in person. Panels, workshops, designers and developers and many more will be on hand at the event. IndieCast East is committed to acknowledging the contributions of the worldwide  independent video game industry.

       

    • Go Dog Go at Tribeca Performing Arts Center
      Check out the Tribeca Performing Arts Center as Childsplay presents Go Dog Go the musical! Based on the classic adventure book by P.D. Eastman, this whimsical musical has gone to the dogs as they throw a musical dog party as they howl, sing, and dance their way to families hearts. Tickets for the show are $30.


