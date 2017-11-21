Holiday Stress? There’s A Spa Treatment For That

The holiday season is upon us–and that means that busy moms all over New York City are going to get even busier. To cope with the inevitable holiday stress, might we suggest escaping for a well-deserved facial and pedicure (side note: These treatments also make for fantastic holiday gifts)?

Head on over to Eve Salon in Greenwich Village and indulge of two of their luxe new treatments that are perfect for parents: The Timeless Facial and the Player Pedicure. Perfect for busy moms who deserve a little bit of restful and restorative “me” time, these spa treatments from Eve Salon make for amazing holiday gifts. The environment is cozy and welcoming and the staff is super-professional.

The Timeless Facial is focused on treating the symptoms of aging, but it goes beyond the surface level. Using premium products from Eminence Organic Skincare, this treatment relaxes but it also goes to work with effective procedures like peels, masks, and extractions. Highlights include the tingly Blueberry Detox Firming Peel and the Bamboo Age Corrective Masque. Your skin will feel smooth, bright, and fresh at the end of your 60-minute treatment.

After a long day of holiday shopping, you also deserve a fresh pedicure in an on-trend holiday color! The Player Pedicure is just the ticket. This special pedicure is tailored specifically for individuals who are very athletic or active (hello–every mother in Manhattan!). Using a customized massage technique with T-Spheres massage balls, you’ll end up feeling revitalized and ready for that next holiday party at school or office party at work or bake sale or Black Friday sale.

Eve Spa is located at 55 West 8th Street. To learn more, visit evesalon.nyc!