Ergobaby Presents New Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh Carrier!

Ergobaby is a leading premium baby consumer products company and they continue to innovate and create new ways to make parents’ lives easier!

Ergobaby originated as the answer to one mother’s desire and quest to keep her child close, with an ergonomic and comfortable design. From this design, founder Karin Frost began a journey of creating Ergobaby Carriers that are ergonomically designed to cradle baby in a natural sitting position and that evenly distributes their weight for comfort and parents’ ease.

Now, as the leading premium baby consumer products company that continues to innovate and create new ways to make parents’ lives easier, they are excited to launch their new all-in-one newborn ready Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh!

This one-of-a-kind baby carrier features all of the carry positions we’ve seen in the past from Ergobaby with absolutely no insert needed and includes ultimate ventilation to keep both baby and mom cooler! The Omni 360 is designed to grow with baby from 7-45 pounds, so you can use this one carrier for as long as baby or mom wants to!

Other exceptional features include the breathable lightweight all-mesh center, a forward-facing option, easy adjustability for when baby grows, lumbar support for that extra back comfort, and comes in an assortment of beautiful colors!

Ergobaby will be at the upcoming New York Baby Show on May 19-20 at Pier 94, and they will celebrating the launch of the new Oxford Blue Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh carrier the whole weekend! Witness the innovation and technology of this brand in person and even go for a “test drive” with the carrier to get the full experience!

The Oxford Blue Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh runs $180 and can be found at ergobaby.com.