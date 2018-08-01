Enjoy Culture & History At imagiNATIONS Activity Center

This past spring, the National Museum of the American Indian, George Gustav Heye Center in New York, opened a new youth education center called the imagiNATIONS Activity Center. The focus of the center is on Native Americans as original innovators and it uses STEM concepts to teach kids about Native innovations throughout history that shape today’s world.

This new youth center at the museum will be a modern learning environment built around exciting bilingual (English and Spanish) media interactives for young museum visitors that includes exhibition/activity space, as well as state-of-the-art educational workshops and hands-on activities that explore innovations by Native peoples across the Americas.

To learn more, visit nmai.si.edu!