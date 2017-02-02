Elle Belle’s Valentine’s Day Picks For Babies & Toddlers
A Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Littlest Loves of Your Life!
I told I am a little bundle of love, so naturally I love Valentine’s Day! One of my favorite Valentine’s is my little sister so here is a list of Valentine’s Day products perfect for the littlest loves of your life!
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.
Personal Creations Little Heartbreaker Bodysuit
Melt everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day with this cute as can be onesie! It is sure to be an instant Valentine’s Day sensation. Made of 100 percent cotton with a reinforced 3-snap closure. You can personalize with any name up to 10 characters. personalcreations.com
Care Bears Valentine’s Day Large Plush
Feel the love with these sweet and cuddly Care Bears! Mommy loves the super soft fabrics for her tiny tot and I love that they are holding a fun, Valentine’s themed accessory. Be sure to collect all three bears to hug and kiss: Share Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, and Grumpy Bear. justplayproducts.com
Gifts from The Craft Studio
The Craft Studio on the UES is the best one-stop shop for a great assortment of toddler crafts and treats! From Valentine’s Day sticker books to necklace kits, they have the tiny toddlers covered with love! craftstudionyc.com
Shown here:
Darice Foamies Valentine Party Platter: $18
Craft Tastic Love Note Mini Necklace Kit: $7
Top Trendz Emoji Cubes: $6.50
Hygloss Heart Stickers: $10
Eeboo Valentine Pencil Toppers: $14.50
Schylling Pink Sock Monkey: $10
Hygloss Paper Lace Doilies: $7
Darice Sweet Valentine Sticker Book: $3
EeBoo Pre-made Valentines: $7
Top Trendz Pink Puff Keychain: $10
Peacable Kingdom Pre-made Hamster Valentines: $16
Darice Craft Design Beads: $3
Personal Creations Oh So Sweet T-Shirt
This toddler t-shirt is delectably delicious! Treat your tiniest Valentines to these super-sweet looks. So cute, you’ll want to eat ‘em up! Personalize with any name up to 10 characters. personalcreations.com
Shari’s Berries 12 Valentine's Dark Chocolate Covered OREO Cookies
Kick your Valentine's Day game up a notch with these delicious dark chocolate-covered OREO cookies. They are sure to delight kids of all ages as these Oreos look divine and they taste even better than they look! Decorated with sweet declarations of love, red, and pink swizzles and festive hearts, these decadent treats will show them just how special they are, without saying a word. berries.com
Strawberry Shortcake Classic Small Dolls 2-Pack
The sweet scent of strawberries from these adorable, classic dolls fills the air with love! Mommy loves that they are authentic reproductions of the original Strawberry Shortcake characters she knows and loves. And love that each 2-Pack features Strawberry with one of her friends: Huckleberry, Blueberry, or Lemon, along with their pets. thebridgedirect.com
Petsies Stars Special Edition Valentine’s Day Plush
Petsies creates custom plush versions of any pet, and they’ve partnered with some social media “pet celebrities” on a line called Petsies Stars available in limited quantities for this Valentine’s Day. Mommy loves the Petsies Stars Special Editions of Marnie the Dog and Crusoe the Dachshund (shown here) that make perfect gifts for her little darling dog lover and we love the soft and huggable versions of those internet sensations! mypetsies.com
Personal Creations Plush Heart Pillow with Candies
This gift is as sweet as it is soft—because it comes with a bag of yummy candy hearts. The plush pillow will warm your little love bugs heart while Mommy can enjoy the candy! The super-plush pillow, available in blue, hot pink, purple and red, can be personalized with any 1-3 line message up to 10 characters each. personalcreations.com
Milestone Cards Free Prinatbale "My First Valentine's Day" Card
Planning to take some oh-so-cute Valentine's Day photos of baby? Be sure to download and print this cute photo card from Milestone cards. And bonus: It's available in several different languages, too. shop.milestone-world.com