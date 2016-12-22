Elle Belle’s Trip To The New York Pops Family Holiday Concert

My family and I loved visiting the New York Pops Family Holiday Concert. It was the best Christmas concert filled with festive singing and dancing and Santa, oh my!

The New York Pops partnered with Essential Voices USA, the New York Theatre Ballet, and Broadway stars John Bolton and Allison Blackwell for a sensational show. We heard spectacular singing, delightful dancing, cute costumes (the reindeer were my personal favorite), and lovely lights projecting holiday imagery and scenery onto the theater. I heard some of my favorite holiday songs like “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and more. My little sister’s favorite number was an interactive “Jingle Bell Rock,” where the audience learned a dance to the song and kids of all ages were moving, grooving, and having a jolly good time.

My favorite part was when the orchestra celebrated the season with a musical tribute to “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” They brought our favorite holiday poem to life filled with lots of holiday cheer. And just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, but what to my wondering eyes did appear? Santa Claus himself! Santa came to Carnegie Hall to lead us in a sing-along of a medley of holiday favorites. He waved hello and said, ho, ho, ho, and the audience went wild. My little sister couldn’t stop squealing, “Santa!” and waving hello furiously. Then Santa and the entire ensemble led us in song while the words danced on the theater. From “Jingle Bells” to the grand finale of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” everyone was smiling and clapping along. It was truly magical!

The family holiday concert was an essential part of our holiday season and sure to become a holiday tradition. And this is one holiday tradition that I can’t wait to experience again and again!

For more information on Carnegie Kids and upcoming concerts, please visit: carnegiehall.org/CarnegieKids

Save