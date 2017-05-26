Elle Belle’s Summer Fun Must-Haves
Our littlest blogger gears up for summer with some fantastic and fun product picks
Spring has sprung and my official countdown to summer has begun. From beach- and pool-side essentials to the hottest picks for summer play, here is my must-have, on-trend list for summer fun!
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister.
Intex INFLATABULL Rodeo Bull Ride On Float
The Intex INFLATABULL Rodeo Bull Ride On Float provides families and friends with hours of challenging fun. I love being brave and enjoying a fun bull-riding experience on the water and Mommy loves the endless entertainment! walmart.com
ZURU X-Shot Bubble Ball
The ZURU X-Shot Bubble Ball is the hottest new summer toy that takes contact sports to the extreme! I love turning myself into a giant bouncy ball! Mommy loves that you can simply inflate it and slip inside the hollow center and I love that you can then strap in and run, smash, roll and crash! Everyone is sure to have a ball! x-shotbubbleball.com
Mermaids are Real Towel & Sling Bag by Three Cheers for Girls
Mermaids are Real Towel & Sling Bag by Three Cheers for Girls is a two-piece set including a 100 percent cotton terry velour full size beach towel packed inside its own coordinating sling bag. I love the fantastically fun, rainbow-colored Mermaid towel design and Mommy loves the mesh top, exterior zipper pocket and drawstring closure. 3c4g.com
Big Mouth Blankets Gigantic Watermelon Blanket
The Big Mouth Blankets Gigantic Watermelon Blanket makes laying on a giant (it’s 5 feet wide!) watermelon a perfect summer novelty. I love the fresh and fruity design and Mommy loves that the storage pouch makes a great beach tote. Don’t forget the matching Pool Float, Beach Ball, Beverage Boats and more! bigmouthinc.com
3C4G Umbrella Chair Set Beach Ball Design
The 3C4G Umbrella Chair Set Beach Ball Design makes keeping cool on a hot day seriously fun. I love chillax-ing in this stylish seat with its matching umbrella and bonus built-in cup holder. And Mommy loves the quick drying polyester fabric chair and lightweight aluminum frame that makes this set easy to carry in its matching design drawstring bag. 3c4g.com
Bling2o Swim Goggles
Bling2o's stylish swim goggles give my swim ensemble extra pizazz and make going underwater extra fun. I love that these goggles are custom designed with decorations from our wildest dreams and Mommy loves that the goggles are UV protected, latex free, lead free, pass all stringent safety standards and have anti-fog properties, too! bling2o.com
Cupcakes and Cartwheels Say Something Sunglasses and Case
The Cupcakes and Cartwheels Say Something Sunglasses and Case set lets you express your summer self with glittery, mirrored sunglasses in matching cases with cute sayings. I love the delightful designs and sassy statements like "Hello Sunshine," "Spec-tacular," and "Lookin Good," and Mommy loves that the sunglasses have lenses with UVA/UVB protection. cupcakesandcartwheels.com
Rainbow Sequin Bikini Bag
The Rainbow Sequin Bikini Bag is a must-have this summer. I love that the sparkling sequin bikini bag lets me carry my wet bathing suits in style and Mommy loves the waterproof lining and convenient wrist strap. 3c4g.com
Beatrix NY Water Bottle: Docle & Panna The Ice Cream Cones
The Beatrix NY Water Bottle: Docle & Panna The Ice Cream Cones is a summer staple to help me quench my thirst with this super sweet design. I love that the "Cozy Can" water bottles look similar to a can of soda (but can be filled with healthy stuff like juice and milk!) and the ice cream cone sisters are totally lovable! And Mommy loves that they are environmentally friendly and keep drinks cold or hot for hours! beatrixny.com
The Bunch O Balloons Filler/Soaker
The Bunch O Balloons Filler/Soaker lets you fill up your Bunch O Balloons anywhere your heart desires. I love bringing them to the beach, pool, or park and letting the water balloons start the conversation. I also love that it comes with a stash that lets me fill and tie 100 water balloons in less than 60 seconds! And Mommy loves that they are self-tying, biodegraadabe and recyclable. bunchoballoons.com
Gazillion Bubbles Incredibubble Wand
The Gazillion Bubbles Incredibubble Wand lets me create ginormous bubbles! I love dipping the wand into the magical giant bubble solution and making massive incredibubbles! And Mommy loves that the large wand comes with its own tray and a bottle of Giant Gazillion Bubble solution. funrise.com
SAFEGO
SAFEGO is the safer way to keep your valuables out of reach and protect what's important wherever you happen to be. Mommy loves that you can safeguard your cell phone, camera, credit cards, room keys, sunglasses, and more with this portable safe. And I love the five color options and that we can run around without worrying about what we left behind.