Elle Belle’s Spring Break Style Picks
Our littlest blogger shares her fave kids’ fashion finds for spring break
This island princess loves to travel and must have the most stylish and chic clothes and accessories. For this glam girl’s guide to spring break essentials, look no further than right here!
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.
-
Full sun coverage swim suit with serious style by Masala Baby
Masala Baby’s Girls’ Rash Guard Long Sleeves and Swim Leggings in Ananya Floral are perfect for this active little lady. With great prints, comfy material and serious style, I totally love it! And mommy loves that it provides more coverage from the sun. masalababy.com
-
Stylish day to evening resort wear for little fashionistas by 3 Pommes
3 Pommes’ Pink Little Star resort collection makes me shine so bright inside and out! The palm tree print, sequins, tassels, and bright pink hues make me look like a vacation rock star. The Voile Flamingo Dress and Combishort are total head turners. And my little sister loved being a little starlet matching me in the La Vie en Rose Romper. 3pommes.com
-
Cozy and chic tees by Chaser Kids
Chaser tees are my essential travel tee with their fun and fantastic graphic prints and super soft jersey material. My personal favorite design is the Unicorns (with a radical, rainbow unicorn print) and my little sister loves the Finger Paint Peace tee, a tie-front tee donning a multicolored, peace sign. chaserbrand.com
-
Unique Underwater Goggles by Bling2o
Bing2o's stylish swim goggles make going underwater extra fun. These goggles are decked out with decorations from our wildest dreams, whether beautiful butterfly, candy dandy dots or extra-long eyelashes. And Mommy loves that the goggles are UV protected, latex free, lead free, pass all stringent safety standards and have anti-fog properties, too! bling2o.com
-
Most-wanted water shoes by Native Shoes
Native Shoes are the must-have water shoe for your vacation water play. The Jefferson Marble designs are stylish as can be. I love the cool colors and comfy fit while Mommy loves that they are waterproof, washable, shock absorbent and odor resistant. nativeshoes.com
-
Must-Have Novelty Floats by Intex
I love making a statement wherever I go and now I can make a giant statement at the pool with my Intex Mega Toucan float. The trend-setting collection of regular and giant-sized novelty floats guarantee good times at the pool, river or ocean this break. I personally love showcasing my exotic nature with the toucan float. walmart.com
-
Get resort ready and dressed to impress with MILLY Minis
MILLY Minis always makes me vacation glow from head to toe! The MILLY Minis Scribble Jacquard Racerback Dress is the perfect combination of kiddie cute and resort chic! The hot pink dress with a racerback is too hot to handle! And my little sister rocked the on-trend powder pink MILLY Minis Off The Shoulder Dress with cut out shoulder detail and short flutter. sleeve.milly.com
-
Perfect romper for a romp on the beach by Jean Bourget
The Jean Bourget Arty Summer Confetti Playsuit is created for fun under the sun. It has all the colors of the rainbow and is adorned with a front ruffle at the neckline, bow at the waist and side pockets. It is cute and colorful just like me! jeanbourget.com
-
Snazzy Spring Break Sneakers by Skechers
My favorite snazzy spring break sneakers are Skech Appeal Color Daze. I love the kaleidoscope of rainbow colors and sporty fabric. But Mommy loves that they slip on and have a gel Infused Memory Foam insole. And my little sister loves Skechers Twinkle Toes: Shuffle- Trendy Talk. The super fun and totally cool kicks are covered in emojis and stickers. Plus, the lace up, high top sneakers light up so you can see her tiny twinkle toes wherever she goes on break! skechers.com
-
Travel backpacks by Parkland
Parkland’s Bayside Backpack in Glades and Havana Taxi are delightfully designed for travel and with us little ones in mind. Mommy loves the power-mesh water bottle holder and an interior divider to keep everything organized. And I love that the Bayside is the perfect pack for the pint-sized adventurer with its durable interior and leather details to meet my style standards. parklandmfg.com
-
Super soft and luxe designed kids ponchos and roundies by The Beach People
Mommy loves snuggling this little explorer up from aquatic adventures with the adorable new Nautic Petite Poncho (the sidekick to my favorite Petit Roundies towels). I love wrapping up after a long day of water play with the plush velour top for comfortable lounging and Mommy loves that the terry reverse side quickly absorbs water. thebeachpeopleco.com
-
Stunning dress for sunset and dinner by Masala Baby
Masala Baby’s Citra Dress in Turquoise twirls when I do my vacation dance under the sun. This darling dress is decorated with multicolored tassels down the front and the pretty in pink lining adds another layer of pizazz. I paired it with the Tassel Bracelet for a fun and fancy look. masalababy.com
-
Make a vacation statement with leggings by Corey Paige for Malibu Sugar
Corey Paige for Malibu Sugar Take Me to Paradise Leggings are my must-have travel leggings for making a vacation statement. Everyone will know I am ready for vacation when sporting these around town. They are totally adorbs with a happy vacation design printed all over the super soft leggings so I am comfy while being on trend! malibusugar.com
-
Play All Day Wear by Appaman
I want to run and play all day on vacay by land and sea in Appaman’s resort wear. The Los Tank/Majorca Short Set pairs a swingy racerback burnout tank adorned with fancy flamingos with super textured inside-out style shorts. And when I’m ready to splash and play in flamingo fashion, the Tahiti Rashguard Swim Set has a cute top with shirring details at the sleeves and coordinating bikini bottoms. appaman.com