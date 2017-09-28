Elle Belle’s Picks For Back-to-School Cool
Our littlest blogger shares her back-to-school essentials
After an extraordinary summer, it is almost time to swap summer fun for back-to-school cool. This style savvy student has all the best picks so get schooled in my back-to-school style!
Beatrix New York Alejandra the Strawberry Little Kid Pack and Lunch Box
Beatrix New York Alejandra the Strawberry Little Kid Pack and Lunch Box feature the adorable, little miss strawberry. My little sister loves that it’s berry sweet and especially designed for children ages 2 to 4. Plus, it holds everything she needs for a day at preschool with room to spare for her matching Lunch Box. And Mommy loves that it is constructed from kid-durable nylon and wipeable laminated canvas for easy cleaning and that it is PVC free, lead free, phthalate free and BPA free. beatrixny.com/
MadPax BLOK ArtiPacks Heart 2 Heart backpack
MadPax BLOK ArtiPacks Heart 2 Heart backpack lets you head to school in serious style. I love the happy face clouds, colorful rainbows and wearable art that keep me happy and on trend. And Mommy loves that it is a lightweight backpack with two side zip pockets, interior pockets and adjustable padded straps with comfort air-mesh padding. madpax.com
Wildkin’s Rainbow Hearts Handypak Backpack
Wildkin’s Rainbow Hearts Handypak Backpack melts my heart and makes going to school extra exciting. I love the colorful hearts on the outside and the roomy interior on the inside. And Mommy loves the adjustable padded straps, interior utility pockets and pencil holder to keep me on my A game. wildkin.com
PlanetBox
PlanetBox is the innovative solution for making school lunch time fun time. It helps Mommy make fast and furious, well-balanced lunches. I love that PlanetBox makes mealtime enjoyable with custom designed boxes, compartments so my foods don’t mix together and features to open and close it easily. And Mommy loves that PlanetBox products has a five-year warrantee and help make healthy lunch assembly easier. planetbox.com
Imoga Collection’s fall styles for school
Imoga Collection’s fall styles for school are sure to razzle and dazzle my classmates. I love the pretty in pink Leslie Dress in zebra which will have everyone going wild, the Samantha Dress with necklace in star which has a stunning skirt covered in sparkling star appliques and the Sugar Pink Pia Dress which is perfect for any school dance or party with its shiny silver waist band and fantastic fur skirt. And I top off these looks with the jaw-dropping Greta Strawberry Chevron Faux Fur Coat. And Mommy loves how much I love to get dressed for schools in these gorgeous outfits. imogacollection.com
CHASER Kids back-to-school style
CHASER Kids back-to-school style makes me smile inside and out. I love the sassy sayings, pithy pics and the super soft materials. My back-to-school favorites to express myself are the Painted Heart, Skater Girl, Kitty and Unicorns. They are all uber fashionable and cozy for school. And Mommy loves having me pair them with the Girls Love Knit Leggings and Girls Love Knit Cozy Sweatpants since they are easy to wear, easy to pair. chaserbrand.com
Applike Couture
Applike Couture is my neighborhood mecca for all cool for school fashion. I was sure to scoop up the Zara Terez Rainbow Foil Leggings and coordinating hot pink, long sleeve tee. Then I added an appliqué and voila. I am set for school! I also adore the Dori Creations Leopard print dress with gold bling heart –it’s a roaring school sensation. My little sister loves her favorite color purple Sofi dress outfitted with bell sleeves, a layered skirt and star appliqués. And Mommy loves that Applike has all sorts of fabulous finds and can personalize everything with appliques to make them unique just like me! applikecouturenyc.com
Western Chief Kids Minnie Mouse Rain Coat
Western Chief Kids Minnie Mouse Rain Coat is cute as can be and keeps me bright on a rainy day. I love the Minnie details like lots of Polka dots, 3D ears on the hood and a signature, dotted bow popping to complete the look. I also adore all the matching accessories like the Minnie Mouse rain boots and umbrella. And Mommy loves that if you buy all three we save 15% and it’s shipped in a special gift box. shop.westernchief.com
KidsShoes
KidsShoes is the one-stop shop for the must-have, stylish back–to-school shoes. My shoe show stopper is sure to be my Sydney Jordyn Dazzler ballet flats. I love that they are covered with glitter and rainbows and simply fabulous. And Mommy loves the adjustable strap for a perfect fit and the padded footbed for comfort. My little sister loves the Ice Cream Sneaker-it’s sweet for school, just like her! This little girl boss will also be rocking the Sydney Jordyn Girl Power sneaker but my favorite, fluffy pair of kicks is the Fuzzy Sneaker complete with an oversized pretty in pink pom-pom on the ankle. kidsshoes.com
Mongoose
Mongoose has me scooting off to school with a smile with their new line of folding and freestyle scooters for back to school. The Force folding scooter gets me to school on time and lets me feel the wind in my hair as I scoot to school, I love getting to school in this really fun way and easily folding my scooter away once there. And Mommy loves that all five scooters have the perfect combination of safety, practicality and pure joy for any commute to school or joy ride.
Mabel's Labels
Mabel's Labels are my favorite “stickers” to put on everything I need to get ready for school. I love that they have endless fun graphics to choose from and everything is customizable and personalized. Whether I’m sporting my new Hello Kitty labels or my little sister is flaunting her rainbow unicorn labels, they help us avoid mix-ups of look-alike items and keep stuff safe. And Mommy loves that Mabel’s Labels are durable, waterproof and help us stay organized and keep our school stuff out of the lost and found! mabelslabels.com
Crayola Silly Scents
Crayola Silly Scents are my essential, awesome art tools for back to school. They combine super sweet-smelling scents in a cool, colorful line of crayons, markers and colored pencils perfect for making masterpieces for my school projects. It is a multi-sensory back-to-school scent-sation! I love the vivid colors and corresponding scents like Strawberry, Cotton Candy and Root Beer. And Mommy loves the twist-up barrels that eliminate the need to sharpen tips or peel labels, that they are non-toxic and make art extra fun. shop.crayola.com
Play-Doh Letters And Language Set
The Play-Doh Letters And Language Set provides hands-on learning through playing opportunities for back to school! My little sister loves using her play-doh to make letters, practice letter sounds and explore reading and writing. And Mommy loves that the set includes 26 letter stampers, two double-sided mats to contain our learning messes, a Together Time Guide and six cans of play-doh.
LEGO DUPLO My first Carousel
LEGO DUPLO My first Carousel is great for getting my little sister preschool prepped. She loves building and playing with the chunky LEGO DUPLO blocks to make a turning carousel and take it for a ride. We love that there are so many ways to play and learn. And Mommy loves the lessons in cause and effect and spinning gears and that it is specially designed to be safe and suitable for small hands. shop.lego.com
Colorific Build-a-Bot
Colorific Build-a-Bot is a line of colorful and cute robots that are building my STEM skills for school. Pun intended. I love the easy click and create system, the three adorable designs (Bunny, Fox and Dino) and building and decorating to make my own robotic playmate. And Mommy loves that that I can do it myself and spruce up my STEM experience. colorific.com.au