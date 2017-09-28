Elle Belle’s Picks For Back-to-School Cool

Mongoose

Mongoose has me scooting off to school with a smile with their new line of folding and freestyle scooters for back to school. The Force folding scooter gets me to school on time and lets me feel the wind in my hair as I scoot to school, I love getting to school in this really fun way and easily folding my scooter away once there. And Mommy loves that all five scooters have the perfect combination of safety, practicality and pure joy for any commute to school or joy ride.