Elle Belle’s Holiday Toy Picks
Holiday toy picks that NYC kids will love
It’s almost the most wonderful time of year again…the holidays! And the holiday season would not be complete without my annual tradition of hand-picking my favorite holiday toys. I made my list and checked it twice so you can thank me later.
Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister.
Oonies Inflator Starter Pack
With the new and exciting Oonies Inflator Starter Pack you can inflate small balloons and then design and customize them to make countless, cool creations. I love that it’s super easy and super fun: inflate them, stick them together and then decorate with Oonie Deco Bits! Then, I can play games, build with them or even just pop ‘em. Mommy loves the innovation and that if I can think it, I can make it! Moosetoys.com
Hatchimals Surprise
Hatchimals Surprise features a doubly large egg and double your fun since now you can hatch two lovable Hatchimals! I love that each twin has a unique personality and they talk, dance, sing, tell jokes, play games and love to interact with each other! Mommy loves that just like me and my little sister, they’ll say “I love you” and even bicker! It’s double the fun and double the egg-citement! spinmaster.com
KidiBuzz
KidiBuzz is the hand-held smart device for us kids that makes me feel “big” just like Mommy. I love sending texts, photos, drawings and more using the KidiConnect app. I also love that it has more than 40 exciting learning games and awesome apps. Mommy loves Kidibuzz’s protective bumpers and shatter-safe screen, the kid-safe web browser and range of learning, communication tools and fun apps designed just for me! vtechkids.com
Disney Princess DANCE CODE Belle
Disney Princess DANCE CODE Belle has me coding magical dances for her using an interactive app. With interfaces that resemble block coding, ‘connect-the-dots,’ and drawing, I love that I can create and choreograph unique dance sequences for Belle to perform before my very eyes. And Mommy loves that my little sister can play with Belle, too, since she has over 100 phrases and seven different songs and other ways to play like pressing Belle’s necklace to watch her dance. hasbro.com
Barbie DreamHorse
The Barbie DreamHorse is the newest addition to the Dream World Line and a must-have for every Barbie fan. I love that the horse can walk, talk, dance and spin! She also nuzzles in response to touch, nods yes or no when you ask her a question and eats carrots that you feed her. And Mommy loves that there is a doll clip so my beautiful Barbie can steadily ride along. You’ll play and neigh all day! Mattel.com
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise!
L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise! provides the ultimate unboxing experience by offering a whopping 50 layers of fun in a glittery, super-size package. I love opening it up to reveal all my surprises layer by layer: first the accessories balls, then the bath fizz balls with charms and last but not least, the Surprise balls with dolls and little sisters. I love all the unwrapping and finding all the surprises inside each magical layer and then playing with them all. And Mommy loves watching my reaction to each and every of the 50 surprises. Surprise! Mgae.com
Crayola Magic Scene Creator
Crayola Magic Scene Creator lets me experience the magic of animation as it turns my still pictures into awesome, animated scenes! I love drawing my own fish and making it swim or drawing a car and giving it “spinning” wheels and placing any of the 70 motion cards on the screen to animate my drawings, making them come to life before my beautiful, blue eyes. And Mommy loves that when it’s time for something new, I simply wipe the screen and cards clean with a damp cloth. crayola.com
Polaroid Snap Touch
Polaroid Snap Touch instant digital camera makes it fun, quick and easy to snap, record, edit, print, and share all of my favorite photos instantly! I love the kid-friendly size, instant gratification of seeing my pictures on the 3.5 inch LCD touchscreen and that I can print my photos. Mommy loves that I can easily use features like the selfie-mirror, zoom, HD video, and more. It’s picture perfect! Polaroid.com
PJ Masks Rival Racers Track Playset
I’m acting out my favorite nighttime adventures with the PJ Masks Rival Racers Track Playset/I love having the PJ Masks zoom through the raceway to save the Museum from Night Ninja and launching the vehicles into action using one of two built in mega launchers, then zooming through the loop and around the curves. And Mommy loves watching me build, race and save the day. Justplayproducts.com
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Off-Roader
Take to the ice and snow with LEGO Friends Snow Resort Off-Roader, a sporty SUV perfect for travelling through snow to the LEGO Friends Snow Resort Ice Rink. I especially love building the outdoor rink with opening doors, seating area and giving a performance on the revolving stage at the skating lodge. And Mommy loves me fine-tuning my fine motor and STEM skills through constructing and playing. Lego.com
Osmo Tech Coding Jam
Osmo Tech Coding Jam lets me make melodic music while I learn the ABCs of coding. I love using the physical blocks and turning the arrows to create my code and then seeing my creations turn into music on the iPad using Coding Jam’s open-ended music studio with dozens of characters and instruments. And Mommy loves that Coding Jam is happy, hands-on STEAM play and an awesome way to introduce Coding. Rock On! playosmo.com
Sweetlings Sprinkle Shop
Sweetlings Sprinkle Shop lets me use whipped clay icing to frost plastic cupcakes and cones and add fun and pizazz to make my own special Sweetlings characters come to life. I also love adding extra sparkle and shine with the glitterizer and seeing it sparkle as they rotate on the stage under the strobing lights. Mommy loves that I can frost the characters easily as they rotate and grab accessories from the easy storage. alexbrands.com