Elle Belle Takes Punta Cana

My family just visited the most new and exciting vacation spot at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, a Karisma Gourmet Inclusive Resort. The all-inclusive resort has thought of everything for an ideal family vacation, making it a dream come true for kids of all ages.

From the moment I arrived and saw the Nickelodeon sign, I knew this was the right place for us. The giant resort is filled with fun for kids and their grown-ups: there are awesome amusements for the kids and sophisticated luxuries for the adults. One example is when my little sister and I were greeted with a welcome Slime drink (an awesome bright green and yummy concoction!) and Mommy and Daddy got a glass of bubbly. Cheers! And that was just the beginning.

Nickelodeon thought of something for everyone. The resort is outfitted with 13 pools, the inviting Uvero Alto Beach, a sports complex, indoor Just Kiddin’ Kids Club playroom, an outdoor Aqua Nick water park, dining and recreational pavilions (with 10+ restaurants), spa and salon, and more.

The resort features 200+ oversized suites filled with a long list of family-friendly amenities so you are prepared for every vacation situation. The Swim-Up Suites are ideal for families, featuring playful décor, ample space, bath tub with bubble bath, rain shower and best of all, our own pool! But who wants to spend time in their room with so much fun steps away?

Nickelodeon Place: The Place to Be

Nickelodeon Place was my favorite part! Big kids loved the Sports Hub where there’s a pool table, ping pong table, tennis courts and a full archery studio. But for me, the Aqua Nick playground was just off the charts with endless water fun for everyone. This outdoor water complex has climbing structures, water slides, splash pads, fountains, and is surrounded by a lazy river circling the whole park.

While at Aqua Nick, be sure not to miss slime time! There are Mass Slimings every day so everyone should get set to get wet. And you can schedule your very own private, family Slime Time like we did. There’s nothing like getting Mommy and Daddy soaked with buckets of green slime! While my little sister and I loved that it is green and messy, Mommy loved that it’s just naturally colored water! My little sister and I laughed, and we cried…it was beyond memorable!

My favorite Nickelodeon friends like Dora, Chase and Marshall from “PAW Patrol,” Sponge Bob, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all at Aqua Nick. My friends were hanging out with me and my family at Character Central or poolside at Plaza Orange so I didn’t have to stop playing even for a second. And if you get cold or it starts to rain (or maybe your parents need a little break), head inside to Just Kiddin.’ This impressive indoor kids club for little ones aged 4-12 has a tree house, ball pit, tons of terrific Nick character toys and awesome activities. I could have played all day but needed to get back outside.

Make sure you flag down the shuttle from Nickelodeon Place to hit the beach or pools and rent your own beach or pool beds (there’s no additional cost). There are pool and beach-side food options and even a swim up bar. Mommy and I indulged on frozen drinks with cherries on top and unlimited ice cream on this vacay. An ice cream a day makes my vacation glow stay!

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

With a dozen restaurants on the premises, no one will go hungry. My bountiful buffet breakfast at Sugarcane gave me ample energy for the day. I loved trying the local ingredients and flavors and then going back to my kiddie favorites like donuts and pancakes! During the day it was hard to stop for lunch but you can easily grab quick bites at the beach or by the pool.

After a hard day playing and having fun in the sun, I loved my delicious dinners. My personal favorites were my dinners at Spacewalker with interstellar cuisine and complete with astronaut helmets to wear and Wok Wok for Far East fusion. Friendly faces at times could not make up for slow service so be ready to entertain us kids while we wait for our meals.

And don’t miss the character dining—it’s well worth the price of admission. I had a lively lunch with the Ninja Turtles who put on a show, stopped by my table for photo ops and then led us in a turtle power dance! Overall, the fun themed restaurants, extensive menus, and delicious food made meal time a pleasure for everyone.

Each night we also looked forward to the evening entertainment in the village. There was popcorn popping, hula hoops circling, artisans performing, magic happening and musicians grooving. My little sister and I danced up a storm. We played all day!

Everyone is a VIP

There are still some minor kinks being worked out given the newness of the resort but at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, a Karisma Gourmet Inclusive Resort, everyone is a VIP. The thoughtful family-friendly amenities, design elements, character experiences and appearances, and kids feeling like Nick stars are priceless. The kids and parents didn’t want to leave. Everyone will love the playful luxury and personal service for adults and endless fun for kids. It’s a party day to night for kids of all ages.

To learn more, visit nickresortpuntacana.com!

Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.

