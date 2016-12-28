Elle Belle Gives Back With Cookies for Kids’ Cancer

Cookies for Kids’ Cancer (CFKC), the national non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for childhood cancer, hosted its second annual “Be a Good Cookie Family Fun Day” on Saturday, December 3rd, in New York City. CFKC was founded in 2008 by local residents Gretchen and Larry Witt after their young son Liam was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. The couple had the idea to bake 96,000 cookies as a larger-than-life fundraiser to help fund a treatment in development. Building on its success, “Be a Good Cookie Family Fun Day” is a family-friendly day filled with sweet treats, creative brilliance, and endless fun for an excellent cause.

Pediatric Cancer is the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. and only three pennies of every dollar spent on cancer research goes to children’s cancer (that’s less than 4% of the annual $5.2 billion U.S. government funding). CFKC has baked and sold more than 750,000 cookies to benefit childhood cancer research since 2007, in addition to the countless fundraisers and drives they’ve held to raise awareness and money for the cause. A soon-to-be signature event, the “Be a Good Cookie Family Fun Day” was hosted by Christina Tosi, chef, owner, and founder of Milk Bar and Judge on FOX MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. The day featured ten celebrated and beloved pastry chefs and bakers offering their irresistible cookies, cupcakes, doughnuts, and other tasty treats along with interactive holiday gift making stations hosted by top magazine editors. And in talking with all these culinary and creative geniuses, everyone was there for the same reason: it’s all about these kids!

Tosi is a board member of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer and a longtime supporter of the organization’s work to fund research to develop new, improved, and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer. Proceeds from the event go directly to pediatric cancer research at the leading childhood cancer research facilities. We all cherish the idea of simply being a kid and enjoying every moment of childhood, and she wants to do anything and everything to protect that for every child. So, you never know when baking a batch of 800 cookies can help result in a multi-million dollar grant for pediatric cancer research, since the organization has granted more than $10 million towards 80 research projects resulting in 32 new cancer treatments children receive today–and they are not stopping there!

Having the opportunity to be at this special event with hundreds of people who all feel the same way about this significant cause, and spending an afternoon eating cookies and watching kids play and have a good time, is precious. We all don’t have enough days like this so we enjoyed every second. Adults and kids alike were eating cookies, making terrific treats, getting their faces painted together, and protecting and celebrating childhood.

From tasting tables from all the esteemed pastry chefs and bakers like Tosi, Richard Capizzi, pastry chef at Lincoln Ristorante, Sarah Sanneh, owner of Pies ’n’ Thighs, and Mark Welker, executive pastry chef at Eleven Madison Park and The Nomad, to interactive holiday gift making stations hosted by top magazine editors (think cookie and cupcake decorating, watercolor cookie decorating, sugar art, chocolate pretzel making, spin art, and more), kids of all ages attending the event brought home delicious desserts and handmade gifts as well as a heartwarming experience.

Throughout the event we heard upbeat music from 13-year old DJ Fulano (the cover star of New York Family‘s November/December issue!) that had everyone dancing; an interactive mural project designed by graphic artist Matthew Langille which we made even more beautiful, along with additional arts and crafts like balloon twisting, face painting, airbrush tattoos, photo booth, a holiday cookie gift set, and special guest appearances. It was amazing!

Founder Gretchen Witt has a never-ending amount energy, strong vision, and endless passion, and has built this community for the cause. Getting involved is as simple as a batch of cookies. Whether you throw a bake sale or help in other ways, any little thing can make a big difference.

So, naturally you want to know how you or your company can help? Start with your holiday gifts and giving:

– Cookies is currently doing a Challenge Gift Campaign now through the end of the month, where all gifts and donations to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer will be doubled up to $250,000.

– Choose from 10 delicious cookie flavors ($30/box) that are baked-fresh to order

– Join the Cookie of the Month Club–a fun gift that keeps giving (available in three, six and 12-month memberships)

– Purchase Cookies in Honor of Kids Who Inspire Us ($30/box) where each box features an individual child who has battled cancer and includes that child’s favorite color ribbon and a gift card insert with his or her heroic story. You can learn more about these special kids (who Gretchen lovingly calls “Tough Cookies”) here.

To sign up for an event, make a donation, or purchase cookies, please visit: cookiesforkidscancer.org.