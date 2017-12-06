ELF The Musical Ticket Giveaway

In partnership with Eastside Westside Music Together, we’re giving away tickets to see ELF The Musical. Five lucky families will each win a family four-pack of tickets to see this fresh and funny holiday classic at Madison Square Garden for the 7pm performance on Tuesday December 19th (each pack is valued at $200). To enter via email address, fill out the form below:

Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, December 13 at 11:59pm. See Official Rules

About Eastside Westside Music Together: Celebrating 25 years in Manhattan, Eastside Westside Music Together is a family-centered music and movement program for children birth – 4 years and the adults who love them. They offer mixed-age classes, baby classes, Canta y Baila Conmigo classes, and Little Masters (for 3’s & 4’s) all with developmentally appropriate activities and an emphasis on parental participation. Music Together is the gold standard in early childhood music education – a leader in the field and respected by educators and families worldwide. To learn more visit ESWSMusicTogether.com.

About ELF The Musical: ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a child and is mistakenly transported to the North Pole. Buddy grows up thinking he’s an elf, but between his lousy toy-making abilities and enormous size, he begins to realize he’s not like the others. With Santa’s blessing, Buddy sets off on a whirlwind journey through New York City to find his birth father and learn about his past. With mayhem, mischief, and laughs-a-plenty, this fresh and funny holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF. Use code FAMELF to save up to 20% on tickets! Valid on select seats and performances.* Buy discounted tickets today, visit theateratmsg.com/famelf

* Offer valid on select seats and performances. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets and cannot be combined with any other offer. 8 ticket max per order. Discount is calculated off of the original box office price. Service charges apply to telephone and internet orders. All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice and is subject to availability. Other restrictions may apply. Offer expires December 29, 2017. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115. ©2017 MSG Sports & Entertainment Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.