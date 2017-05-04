Education: Resources For Choosing the Right School

New York Family Magazine
    To ensure that a child growing up in the city gets a good education, parents really do have to turn themselves into educated consumers. We have four thriving educational sectors—public, private, charter, and parochial—and they all have their pros and cons, rules, and regulations. New York Family has several wonderful resources to help guide city parents (read on!); plus, we’ve rounded up a selective list of tools that are available to help you find the best school for your child.

    NEW YORK FAMILY RESOURCES

    The Blackboard Awards: The prestigious Blackboard Awards honor excellence in education throughout the city and in every educational sector, calling upon parents and educators to help select and celebrate wonderful schools, principals, and teachers. You can learn more about the Blackboard Awards and read about past winners at blackboardawards.com. When you visit the site, please be sure to tell us about the schools, principals, and teachers of excellence in your family’s life. You can submit your nominations all year.

    NURSERY SCHOOL & PRE-K

    The Independent School Admission Association of Greater New York (ISAAGNY)

    The New York City Department of Education (DOE)

    The Parents League of New York

    Victoria Goldman’s The Manhattan Directory of Private Nursery Schools

    Note: Many “preschool alternative” programs are offered by neighborhood education and enrichment centers. See our Classes Guide.

    PUBLIC SCHOOL

    Clara Hemphill’s various guides to NYC public schools

    Class Size Matters

    DOE

    Insideschools

    NYC Public School Parents

    PRIVATE SCHOOL (INDEPENDENT)

    ISAAGNY

    The NYC Private School Admissions Handbook

    The Parents League of New York

    Victoria Goldman’s The Manhattan Family Guide To Private Schools And Selective Public Schools

    CHARTER SCHOOL

    DOE

    New York City Charter School Center

    PAROCHIAL SCHOOL

    Archdiocese of New York

    Note: For other faith-based schools in the New York City area, we recommend contacting local organizations affiliated with your religion. They should be able to direct you to schools of interest.

    SCHOOL ADMISSION CONSULTANTS

    As with college admissions consultants, the city has a small but busy cottage industry of consultants who help parents with nursery, public, and private school admissions.

    Private Education Advisory Service (PEAS)

    School Choice International

    School Search NYC

    Smart City Kids

    TUTORS

    Bee Tutored

    Big City Tutoring

    Bright Kids NYC

    Brownstone Tutors

    EBL Coaching

    Fusion Academy and Learning Center

    Green Test Prep

    ibidPREP

    Ivy Tutors Network

    Kumon

    Launch Math & Science Centers

    Mathnasium

    Next Level Learning

    PandaTree

    The Princeton Review

    WyzAnt

