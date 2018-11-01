Editor’s Note: Winter Dreams

I have always loved the holiday season! Since my brother’s birthday falls on December 29 and mine is on January 9, in my family the “holiday season” starts on Thanksgiving but doesn’t end right on New Year’s Day (so if you’re trying to reach me on any serious business matters, better wait ‘til after MLK weekend—wink-wink!).

In all seriousness though, our holiday issue is always one I’m so excited to share. It celebrates the best aspects of the season: Giving back (see our charity spotlight), giving gifts (check out our guide to holiday gifting for the whole fam—from pregnancy to pets—complete with special call-outs for gifts that give back, and pointers on how to support local businesses), and celebrating this special time of year with your loved ones (don’t miss our annual guide to all the holiday fun that NYC has to offer from Thanksgiving through NYE).

We also have a holiday craft that can be tailored to either Christmas (as an advent calendar) or Hanukkah (as a treat for each of the eight nights), and a great interview with the founder of a local toy store about the importance of shopping small this holiday season.

Finally, we’re thrilled to be ushering in the most wonderful time of the year with the very wonderful Sara Haines as our cover mom. You know and love Haines from “Good Morning America” and “The View,” but she’s now embracing a new role as co-host (with fellow NYC parent Michael Strahan) of the brand-new third hour of GMA called “GMA Day.” My colleague Caitlin Wolper caught up with the adorable mom-of-two about parenthood, career, and her own fave holiday traditions.

Happy Holidays,

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, New York Family