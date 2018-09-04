Editor’s Note: Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

It’s never easy to say goodbye to summer. Even though I haven’t gone “back to school” since 2010, I still feel like I’m being forced to give up something special when September rolls around. As a kid, it was snacking on blackberries picked in my backyard in Washington state, hot, sunny days spent reading Archie comics, and long vacations on the Connecticut shoreline; as an adult, it’s snacking on blackberry-coconut vegan soft-serve at Smorgasburg in Prospect Park, air-conditioned evenings catching up on “Riverdale,” and long weekends on the Connecticut shoreline—so, in many ways, not much has changed!

That said, one thing that has changed is my ability to look forward to fall in a way that I didn’t as a kid. And that’s what our September/October issue all about: New York City really comes to life in the fall, and we are here for it!

First, don’t miss expert tips on acing the admissions process, a spotlight on new special needs services from Smart City Kids, and our annual kids’ classes guide. We’re also celebrating the two most important holidays of autumn: Halloween and Fashion Week! See our guide to Halloween happenings and spooky recipes from Chef Donatella Arpaia, as well as a feature on our fave mothers in the fashion industry and the coolest picks for back-to-school style.

And to help us usher in the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice, we are fortunate to have “TODAY” show correspondent and former First Daughter and Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager on our cover. A former teacher herself and passionate education advocate, we knew she’d be the perfect NYC mama to help us embrace autumn. Don’t miss my colleague Caitlin Wolper’s illuminating interview.

Happy Fall!

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, New York Family

mweber@manhattanmedia.com