Editor’s Note: All Is Bright

Our November/December issue is always my favorite of the year because it showcases the best of every aspect of the holiday season here in our beautiful city: From giving back to gift giving, plus plenty of fun. For starters, we’re excited to once again be your go-to source for all the best local holiday happenings—from the coolest skating rinks to the most tricked out trees! Don’t miss our Holiday Fun Guide.

In addition to being a season of merriment, it’s also a time of a year when New Yorkers display the depths of their kindness. That special stretch from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve is all about the spirit of giving—to that end, we have a diverse primer on local charitable organizations worthy of time, funds, and awareness, as well as a brief guide to organizations doing excellent work on a national scale for causes related to current events (like natural disaster relief and gun violence prevention). In honor of November being National Adoption Month, we’re also shining a light on NYC’s own Help Us Adopt as they raise a glass to 10 years.

If you’re looking for a mix of charity and a lesson on how to make the most of the New York City’s seasonal offerings, turn to our cover feature on “Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi. Not only does Lakshmi take joy from celebrating the season (think the perfect turkey-cooking method, epic gingerbread houses, and plenty of ice skating and visits to Rockefeller Center) with her young daughter, but she’s also fiercely passionate about women’s health and civil rights issues. Oh, and she has plenty of juicy tidbits to share about the upcoming 15th season of “Top Chef” as well.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a holiday publication without a swoon-worthy Gift Guide! We are pleased to present our largest Gift Guide ever. From pregnancy to pets to parents and kids of all ages, we’ve got you covered. And once you’ve made your list and checked it twice, turn to our super-easy wrapping paper DIY.

Happy Holidays,

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, mweber@manhattanmedia.com

