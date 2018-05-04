Editor’s Note: Summer Dreamin’

After one of the longest NYC winters in recent memory (case in point: Let the record show that I wrote this note on April 2, 2018, and there was heavy snowfall outside), the month of May typically signifies that warmer days are on the horizon. And once the temperatures finally turn comfortable enough to pack our parkas away for the season, it’s time to get excited about all the New York Metro area has to offer for summer (just be sure to wear sunscreen after being cooped up indoors for so long).

Embrace the start of the season with our Memorial Day Weekend guide. Then be sure to pencil in some weekends out East in the Hamptons and on the North Fork—turn to our jam-packed Hamptons guide for the best of East End for fams (whether you’re there every weekend til Labor Day, or you’re just taking a day trip). And if you’re looking to add some unique flavor to your summer meals, check out our spotlight on our fave foodie parents in the city.

For parents with babies and toddlers, first take note of the fact that the New York Baby Show (our company’s flagship live event) is on May 19-20 at Pier 94. If you’re planning, pregnant, or living large with a little one under age 3, the NYBS is for you. Next, turn to our annual roundup of local parent-and-me classes and nursery school admissions guide.

Finally, we are thrilled to have acclaimed actress, author, and activist (and local mama) Amber Tamblyn on our cover. As a woman who came of age in the early aughts, Tamblyn holds a special place in my heart, thanks to her iconic roles in “Joan of Arcadia” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” My colleague Caitlin Wolper sat down with Tamblyn to discuss motherhood, her upcoming novel, and more.

Trust me on the sunscreen,

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, mweber@manhattanmedia.com