Editor’s Note: August 2018

Whether you’re spending the final month of summer in the city, out East, somewhere in between, or even far, far away, one fact about August is for certain: Summer isn’t over just yet, and there is still plenty of warm-weather revelry to be enjoyed!

I like to think that the pages of this month’s magazine are infused with sunshine to keep you in the summer spirit clear through Labor Day. First of all, there’s our cover mom, Yaya DaCosta—she’s a native New Yorker known for her starring role on “Chicago Med” and loved for her sunny smile and infectious personality. We went deep on motherhood, her childhood in Harlem, the importance of self-care, and everything she loves about her “Chicago Med” character Nurse April Sexton.

We’re also savoring summer’s best flavors with a delicious end-of-summer recipe roundup from food blogger and “TODAY” contributor Siri Daly. Prepare to plan the ultimate lazy day dinner and dessert menu on page 62.

And finally, in this issue, though we’re giving in a little bit to the pull towards preparing for autumn (you’ll find the coolest school supplies and a helpful guide to the school choice process, along with a tear-sheet of the city’s top private schools), we want you to feel like summer is still yours for the taking—whether you have one last vacation planned (see our field guide enjoying nearby National and State Parks and our tropical travel feature) or are simply making the most of sunny days with your kiddos here in NYC.

Enjoy August!

