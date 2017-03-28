Shopping: Easter Delights
Welcome spring with adorable Easter sweets and treats for kids of all ages
Easter is coming right up on Sunday, April 16! Celebrate spring and the bloom of new life–from flowers to baby animals–with our favorite Easter picks. From sweets and toys to fill Easter baskets in the coolest way to fun home decor items and Easter Sunday accessories, we've got you covered so your family can ring in spring in style.
Fuzzy Chick from Sur la Table
Sunny yellow chicks are an Easter staple--so pick up a few of these cuties to adorn every Easter basket in your household. $4.16, surlatable.com
Vosges Wandering Rabbits: Strawberry Lemon & Blueberry Lavender
SoHo-based Vosges is one of the city's chicest spots for sweet treats. So it's no wonder that their Easter offerings are totally on point. This box of yummy candies is as tasty as it is cute! $25, vosgeschocolate.com
Boden Baby Leather Shoes in Rose Gold
Hop into spring in the sweetest way with the adorable bunny kicks from Boden! $45, bodenusa.com
Sugarfina “Suns Out, Buns Out” Fluffy Bunnies
This bunny-tastic treat features a decked out cube filled with fruity sour bunnies with fluffy marshmallow tails! It's the perfect addition to any Easter basket, and you can now shop Sugarfina on the UES at their new store! $8.50, sugarfina.com
Pottery Barn Kids Emily & Meritt Bunny Shaped Decorative Pillow
Adorable spring decor is a mere bunny-hop, skip, and a jump away when you bring this adorable throw pillow (from the design minds behind Current Elliot, no less). $39.50, potterybarnkids.com
Chocolate Hazelnut Eggs from Terrain
Who says Easter candy need be swathed in pastel? These delectable chocolate eggs from Terrain look just like the real thing! $28 (for 18), shopterrain.com
Sanrio Gudetama Basket: Family
Gudetama is the strangest Sanrio character ever: He's literally a lazy egg! However, Easter is his time to shine and this colorful tin makes for a fun Easter basket alternative. $9, sanrio.com
Dylan's Candy Bar Belgian Chocolate-Covered Easter Oreos
Head over to Dylan's Candy Bar on the UES or in Union Square for these seasonal sweets bedecked with Easter colors and baby animals made of frosting! $29.95 (for 12), dylanscandybar.com
Rosie Pope Baby 2pc Set Bunny Hoodie
Baby and maternity guru Rosie Pope never fails when it comes to precious pieces for little ones--and this bunny set is no exception! $44, rosiepope.com
Meri Meri Easter Bunnies Cupcake Kit
Making some Easter cupcakes for brunch with the fam? Let the kids help out with this fun cupcake decorating kit. The kit comes complete with 24 cupcake liners in two styles and 24 toppers in 12 styles. shopmerimeri.com
Gold Foil Egg Washi Tape from the Paper Source
Infuse your spring crafts with some egg-stra festive flare! This Easter Washi tape is perfect for seasonal DIY projects! $4.95, papersource.com
Land of Nod Small Bunny Bean Bag Chair
What child doesn't love a bean bag chair? This pastel puff will be their seat of choice well beyond Easter morning celebrations. $149, landofnod.com
Maileg Bunny Honey Reversible Bib from My Sweet Muffin
Perfect for baby's first Easter, this rose-hued bib is sure to withstand double the Easter goodies since you can wear it on both sides. $16, mysweetmuffin.com
Vineyard Vines Bunny & Egg Bow Tie
Help your dapper dude look his Easter Sunday best with this perfectly preppy bow tie. $45, vineyardvines.com
EMU Australia Lamb Boots
April can still be pretty chilly in NYC, so surprise your little ones with these cozy lamb booties to rock on Easter morning. $89.95, emuaustralia.com