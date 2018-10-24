10 Fun Halloween Costumes for Your Dog
Dressing up your dog for Halloween is a great way to get them in on the Halloween fun, whether you’re in the mood to DIY or buy them online. Take a look at these fun and cute ways to get your dog in on the Halloween spirit.
Beanie Baby
This is a great and simple way to get your dog dressed up this Halloween! Since it’s just a tag that you can attach to their collar, this is a perfect way to dress up your dog if they aren’t comfortable wearing clothes.
Ghost Pup
If you’re just about to step out to go trick-or-treating with the kids but the dog is dying to come too, this is the costume for you. It’s a quick and easy look that you could whip up in minutes for your festive friend: All you need is a scissor and a spare blanket.
Barkfest at Sniffany's
The name of the costume is, in fact, Barkfest at Sniffany’s. Dress up your pet in this glam costume to honor one of the classics. This is perfect for any dogs that are already a little bit of a diva.
Tarantula
This DIY costume is a hilarious and unique way to go all-out for Halloween. It’s actually a no-sew DIY project that involves a glue gun, some faux fur, and lots of stuffing. You can also glue this onto a dog harness so it’s easy to put on. Just be sure to take it off when you get home to save yourself the fear of a giant tarantula walking around the house.
A Giant Loofah
This loofah costume is super easy to make—all you need to do is adhere some tulle to a dog t-shirt and add the loop of white rope. You can make this suitable for a dog of any size, too.
Where's Waldo? Dog
Honor one of your favorite childhood books with your pet this holiday season! If your kid is also a fan of the series, this could even be the perfect companion to the Where’s Waldo? costume we featured before for kids.
A Walking Teddy Bear
Surprisingly, this costume only took about 15 minutes to make. Your fluffy friend can wear this costume with little to no fuss while having fun this Halloween.
The Robin to Your Batman
If you’re looking for the perfect companion this Halloween, look no further. This costume will pair perfectly with any DC-inspired costume you plan on using. This Robin costume even comes in five different sizes to fit all types of dogs!
Lego Dog
How cute and funny is this? It’s just a few quick steps once you grab the easy-to-find materials needed to whip up a clever Lego costume for your dog. If your dog is really easygoing and won’t mind walking around in this, the few extra steps to DIY a Lego costume for your pup will just add to the fun.
Pizza Pup
Dress your dog up as one of your—and probably their, as well—favorite foods this holiday! This easy to wear costume is an entertaining way to keep your dog in the Halloween spirit and not break the bank.