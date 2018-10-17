7 DIY Halloween Party Ideas For The Kids
Throw a super-fun and kid-friendly DIY Halloween party this year with repurposed pinecones, witch brooms made out of candy, and so much more!
You don’t need to spend tons of money or time planning your Halloween party this year. Instead, we’ve gathered seven easy and spooky DIY Halloween party ideas that you, your kids, and all of their friends will absolutely love! From repurposed pinecones to witch brooms made out of candy, your Halloween will be one to remember!
7 DIY Halloween Party Ideas
-
Mummy Piñata
Think twice before you throw away that used toilet paper roll, because you can transform it into a mummy piñata for your kid’s party. It’s simple, fun, and you get to repurpose the roll instead of tossing it like always. Don’t forget to stuff the mummy with sweet treats and Halloween goodies. Who knew mummies could be so sweet!? diycandy.com
-
Pinecone Spiders
Halloween wouldn’t be the same without some spooky spiders in the works. Not suggesting that you should get real ones for your children’s party, but you can definitely make them out of some pretty simple materials: Pinecones, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, and glue! These spiders will be easy for the kids to make and will be great decor for the party. craftriver.com
-
Witch Brooms
These witch brooms will make the best sweet treats at your children’s Halloween party! All you need are Reese’s cups and pretzel sticks to make the ultimate salty and sweet snack. There is little preparation is super easy cleanup, which sounds absolutely perfect for throwing a quick craft together. couponingtodisney.com
-
Popcorn Hands
If you are looking for a fun and simple craft to do with your kids, this one will come in handy. It’s a fun activity for the party and a cute popcorn snack bag to take home. Also, you won’t have to worry about your kids having tons of sugar with this popcorn treat! yummyhealthyeasy.com
-
Strawberry Ghosts
Chocolate covered strawberries are not just for Valentine’s Day, you can make them for Halloween too! Throw out the romance and add a spooky flair, and you get strawberry ghosts. Dip these strawberries in a vanilla coating and add the ghost faces with mini chocolate chips. This will make a great treat for the party! Blog.candiquik.com
-
Pin The Spider On The Web
This is a classic party game, but with a little Halloween twist! This game will be fun for the kids and there’s barely anything to set up. You can print out a web and spider and let the pinning begin. This game will surely not disappoint! ellaclaireinspired.com
-
Mummy Sack Race
What’s a party without a race? Better yet, a mummy race! All you need is toilet paper or white party streamers to make a great mummy. The first one to get across the finish line without breaking the paper wins! This game will get the kids moving and let them be crafty mummy makers. Deliacreates.com