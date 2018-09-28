8 Awesome Costumes To DIY This Halloween
These costume guides are great to get your kids in the Halloween spirit. Here are 8 easy DIY costumes that will help your kids stand out this Halloween!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already fall! As the New York City temperatures drop, it’s already time to start preparing for Halloween. These costumes are great projects to share with your kids and get them into the holiday spirit. Here are eight helpful guides for quick and easy DIY costumes to help your kids stand out this year while trick-or-treating!
Cotton Candy
For the fun sweet tooth in your family, this easy DIY is a great way for your kid to stand out this Halloween season. This project, although hugely adorable, only calls for a few affordable materials. It’s quick to make, too!
Mini Magical Unicorn
This innovative costume is great because its base is a hooded sweatshirt and pants that will definitely keep your trick-or-treater warm this fall. All you need is the different colored yarn and some colored felt to add the finishing touches. There’s even a helpful tutorial on how to make the perfect mane and tail for your mini unicorn.
Where's Waldo?
Who else loved these books when you were a kid? Bring back this bit of your childhood this Halloween! This DIY does include a bit of crocheting, but these costume pieces are also easy to purchase if that’s not up your avenue.
Baby Butterfly
This sweet little costume is great for a comfortable and fun Halloween night. This DIY is a super crafty project that includes some sewing, some hot glue gun action, and even some fun sequins. It’s totally worth going the extra mile, however, as this costume comes out looking professionally made.
BMO from Adventure Time
If your child is a fan of the show, this costume will definitely impress the kids in the neighborhood! Doesn’t it look like the real thing? Using references and screenshots from the show itself, it’s easy enough to get even the smallest details right for this funny little character. Every bit of effort and attention makes a difference!
Toddler Grandmas
This is such a fun idea for the goofy toddler in your life. This is a very cost-effective costume as there’s a chance that you can use certain clothes you already own and you won’t have to purchase much for it besides the thin wire glasses and the materials needed to make the wig. This costume will definitely make for great photos and memories with your family.
The Creative Cowgirl
This stylish costume can be personalized any number of ways for your kid’s personal style! If there are already some clothes around the house that will go great with it, the only things left to buy are the bandana, the twine, and a cowboy hat. This costume can even be paired with a cardboard horse that you can also make at home.
The Mouse & Their Cheese!
A new take on the mouse costume for the not-so-quiet mouse in the house. This is super easy to make and can even be fun to do with your kids. Projects like these are great with teaching kids how to work with their hands while carefully following instruction, all while creating their own Halloween costumes!