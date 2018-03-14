Learn To Make Fun DIY Easter Crafts With The Craft Studio
Today we went Uptown to the Craft Studio’s Upper East Side location for a how-to on fun spring and Easter crafts for parents on a budget–or who just want a quick project to take on while the kids are at home!
Watch our FB Live below to learn step-by-step how to make four different crafts that your kids will love (and that you can snack on in secret).
We’re live with The Craft Studio on the UES learning how to make some DIY Easter crafts! 🐣 🐰
Posted by New York Family on Wednesday, March 14, 2018