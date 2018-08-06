Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Preview

Sing and dance along with all of your favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Vampirina at the Disney Junior Dance Party!

Kids of all ages and their families are all invited to the biggest dance party around! The Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups Training Pants! is an all new, interactive live concert experience. Kids of all ages will have the best time ever singing and dancing along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with their favorite characters—Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Vampirina, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, and Doc McStuffins!

We chatted with Jonathan Shank, the show’s producer and creator to get an insider’s scoop on the show!

Tell us about yourself and how you began your work with Disney.

First off, thanks so much for taking the time to chat with me about the Disney Junior Dance Party. I’ve been producing family shows for almost 10 years and managing artists of all genres since 1997. I began working with Disney on this tour in early 2017. There was a real space in the family entertainment market for a live concert experience. We collectively felt that a Disney Junior Live tour that showcased all of their best shows and characters would be a great way to fill that space. It’s been an amazing team effort to bring this production to life across the country and a huge success thus far.

Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour is a new production. Can you fill us in on this new live concert concept? What you are most excited about?

The production began in March 2018 and sold out the entire first run of dates. It features many of Disney Junior’s most beloved characters including Mickey & The Roadster Racers, Vampirina, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, and more. There will also be some new elements introduced to the show this fall that we will be announcing very soon. In addition, the staging includes a giant Mickey DJ Booth, some amazing visuals, and lots of 4D effects. I always love seeing the parents getting involved and snapping photos of their kids dancing and having fun.

Tell us how the Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour will be different from other Disney live productions?

This show has 22 songs including two new originals. Each song features different choreography and many are woven in with interactive elements for the families to join in the dance party.

How do you bring kids’ favorite small screen TV characters alive on the big stage? And prepare all of our favorite characters to take the stage?

The key is making sure that when the characters appear on stage that the there is an instant connection and whether you are in the front row or the balcony that you feel energized by the experience. I compare it to when someone sees their favorite pop star in concert. That’s the reaction we are hoping for when their favorite character appears at the Dance Party.

What can the audience expect?

Lots of music, dancing, and interactivity with their favorite Disney Junior characters. The show runs about 90 minutes long which includes a 15 minute intermission and a 10 minute pre-show segment with the show’s hosts Dee & Jay.

What are your favorite songs/dances from the show?

I love the song ‘Be A Dancer’ which is during the Muppet Babies segment. We have some great audience participation during that song. I also love “Zuka Zama!”

Any super special effects or secret surprises you can share with our readership?

There are some amazing interactive video elements in the show and also some really cool effects like snow during the Doc McStuffins segment. That always gets a huge reaction. In the fall, we also have some surprises and are adding a few brand new segments to the show that I’m really excited for people to see and experience.

What will Families enjoy most about seeing the show together?

The goal is that this show is something that they can not only enjoy together while they are there but also an experience that they can cherish as a core memory for many years to come. If the family watches Disney Junior together they will absolutely love this show. It is a fantastic production and I hope that everyone enjoys dancing and watching their little ones have fun.

What is the one thing everyone should know about the new show?

This is the only live show to see all your favorite Disney Junior characters and sing and dance along to all your favorite DJ songs.

