The Ultimate NYC Dessert Guide For The Summer
Summer is all about indulging, so why not indulge in some desserts! Check out these 7 dessert spots to make sure you have a sweet summer!
-
Popbar
Cool off this summer with a variety of popsicles! Popbar offers gelato, sorbetta, ice cream sandwiches, and more in the form of a popsicle, satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth. With dozens of flavors to choose from you’ll want to check out Popbar more than once this season. Open Sunday-Wednesday, 12-11pm, Thursday, 12pm-12am, and Friday-Saturday, 12pm-1am, 5 Carmine Street, pop-bar.com
-
The Pint Shop by the Museum of Ice Cream
Enjoy seven flavors by the Museum of Ice Cream as well as a colorful experience. The Pint Shop is a grocery store-inspired exhibit that offers more than just a tasty treat! For $28 you can attend a private tasting, or for free, enjoy the Pint Shop’s weekly Pint Sessions where people participate in interactive workshops. Open Monday-Sunday (Closed On Tuesdays), 12-9pm, 459 West 14th Street, museumoficecream.com
-
Ample Hills Creamery
Named after a line in Walt Whitman’s poem, Crossing Brooklyn Ferry, Ample Hills, offers a variety of eclectic flavors making it a fan favorite for many. From flavors like Peppermint Pattie to Ooey Gooey Butter Cake the flavor names are just as good as the ice cream. Different locations in Brooklyn, hours vary, amplehills.com
-
Milk Bar
From cakes to cookies to cake truffles, Milk Bar features a number of tasty treats perfect for any occasion. Try Milk Bar’s famous vanilla rainbow layered birthday cake or the compost cookie which is filled with pretzels, potato chips, chocolate and more. Different locations in Chelsea, Greenwich Village, Midtown, Nolita, Upper West Side, the Financial District, and Brooklyn, hours vary, milkbarstore.com
-
Eggloo
Eggloo offers one of the best dessert combinations: waffles and ice cream. Create your own treat and choose from four different kinds of waffles, ice cream flavors, unlimited toppings. Different locations in Chinatown and the East Village, hours vary, myeggloo.com
-
Black Tap
This restaurant offers a number of classic shakes including vanilla, chocolate, and nutella. But if you’re in the mood for something more wild, choose one of their crazy shakes. Not only are the crazy shakes very tasty, but they’re also very instagrammable. Different locations in Midtown, SoHo, and the East Village, hours vary, blacktapnyc.com
-
Treat House
Treat House creates delicious marshmallow and rice crispy treats with flavors like caramel sea salt, M&M, and bubble gum. If you’re looking for a fun treat to serve at a party, Treat House also offers customizable treats! Different locations on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, hours vary, treathouse.com