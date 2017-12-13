Great Book: Her Right Foot by Dave Eggers

From beloved author Dave Eggers (known for works like A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius), comes a delightful children’s book called Her Right Foot that takes a look at the history and symbolism of The Statue of Liberty, particularly her raised right foot.

If you look closely, Lady Liberty is not standing still; as an immigrant herself, she moves forward to meet new Americans.

Given that current events are putting the discussion of what it means to be an American and how we welcome immigrants front and center, this book is a great tool for parents to discuss these challenging topics with their growing children.

To learn more, visit chroniclebooks.com!