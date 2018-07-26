Beginner Bunheads: Tap Into Kids’ Dance Classes
Whether you prefer tap or staying en pointe, leap into the school year with new offerings from some of our fave local dance programs!
Ballet Academy East
Ballet Academy East is home to aspiring dancers of all ages in Young Dancer, Pre-Professional, and Adult Divisions. The Young Dancer Division instills a love of dance within a joyful environment focused on developing individual potential for children ages 18 months to 6 years. The curriculum equips students with the skills necessary for advancement into the Pre-Professional Division, which combines comprehensive ballet training with professional caliber performance opportunities to prepare students for success in the dance world.
Enrollment in the Pre-Professional Division is by audition. Children who prefer to dance more recreationally are welcome to join the Enrichment Program, which requires no audition. NYC’s most sought-after teachers lead classes that create a unique and vibrant artistic community.
Broadway Dance Center
Annual classes run for 32 weeks and are offered at both Broadway Dance Center locations. These programs culminate with an end-of-the-year showcase at a theater in NYC. BDC offers all styles of dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, breakdancing, and more.
Semester classes offer the same technique as the 32-week program, but with a shorter time commitment; students culminate the year with an in-class showing for their parents and family. The Broadway Dance Center also offers drop-in classes, which are designed for the youngest movers, from 2 months to 5 years old.
Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center
Budding ballerinas and young dancers at all levels will find a home at Kaufman Music Center’s Lucy Moses School, Manhattan’s largest community arts school. Choose from toddler movement classes, pre-ballet, and ballet for all levels as well as modern dance, jazz & Broadway, hip hop, and Dance Company, where young dancers can explore the creative process of choreography.
Known for its welcoming atmosphere and experienced, nurturing teachers, Lucy Moses School offers a wide variety of private instrument lessons and classes in music, dance, and theater for ages 18 months, children, teens, and adults. Their registrars are here to help parents select the perfect class based on their child’s age, interests, schedule, and learning style.
Shooting Stars NYC
Shooting Stars is an NYC-based competitive dance company 18 years running, aimed towards creating a safe haven for girls to learn confidence, find their voices, and develop lifelong friendships, all through the love of dance. Current and former Shooting Stars NYC Coaches have ranged from NBA Dancers to concert dance artists and Broadway performers alike. Up-and-coming singer and songwriter Sophie Beem is among Shooting Stars NYC’s “star” alumni.
Shooting Stars NYC is hosting their annual Summer Intensive programs with two sessions in August: August 13-16 and August 20-23! Shooting Stars NYC is also adding exciting new competitive teams to their 2018-2019 Dance Season: Ignite, Starlight, Lyrical Lights, Broadway Lights, and Spotlight.
TADA! Youth Theater
TADA! focuses on giving kids the full theatrical experience. Their fall semester is focused on skill-building classes that train young performers for the stage. As such, their classes are not standalone dance classes but all classes incorporate elements of dance as part of the musical theater experience.
Kids’ classes are separated in age ranges, and older kids can try their hand at the Broadway Audition class, a more intensive workshop for those who’ve learned the basics. TADA! also offers camp during school breaks and vacations.
NYC Dance Programs That Keep Us On Our Toes
The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
Applause New York, applauseny.com
Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
Ballet School NY, nytb.org
Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
Dancing Divas and Dudes, dancingdivasanddudes.com
Dances Patrelle, dancespatrelle.org
Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, gelseykirklandballet.org
Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
The School of American Ballet, sab.org
The School at Peridance, peridance.com
The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com
TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com