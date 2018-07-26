Whether you prefer tap or staying en pointe, leap into the school year with new offerings from some of our fave local dance programs!

Ballet Academy East

Ballet Academy East is home to aspiring dancers of all ages in Young Dancer, Pre-Professional, and Adult Divisions. The Young Dancer Division instills a love of dance within a joyful environment focused on developing individual potential for children ages 18 months to 6 years. The curriculum equips students with the skills necessary for advancement into the Pre-Professional Division, which combines comprehensive ballet training with professional caliber performance opportunities to prepare students for success in the dance world.

Enrollment in the Pre-Professional Division is by audition. Children who prefer to dance more recreationally are welcome to join the Enrichment Program, which requires no audition. NYC’s most sought-after teachers lead classes that create a unique and vibrant artistic community.

Broadway Dance Center

Annual classes run for 32 weeks and are offered at both Broadway Dance Center locations. These programs culminate with an end-of-the-year showcase at a theater in NYC. BDC offers all styles of dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, breakdancing, and more.

Semester classes offer the same technique as the 32-week program, but with a shorter time commitment; students culminate the year with an in-class showing for their parents and family. The Broadway Dance Center also offers drop-in classes, which are designed for the youngest movers, from 2 months to 5 years old.

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center

Budding ballerinas and young dancers at all levels will find a home at Kaufman Music Center’s Lucy Moses School, Manhattan’s largest community arts school. Choose from toddler movement classes, pre-ballet, and ballet for all levels as well as modern dance, jazz & Broadway, hip hop, and Dance Company, where young dancers can explore the creative process of choreography.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and experienced, nurturing teachers, Lucy Moses School offers a wide variety of private instrument lessons and classes in music, dance, and theater for ages 18 months, children, teens, and adults. Their registrars are here to help parents select the perfect class based on their child’s age, interests, schedule, and learning style.

Shooting Stars NYC

Shooting Stars is an NYC-based competitive dance company 18 years running, aimed towards creating a safe haven for girls to learn confidence, find their voices, and develop lifelong friendships, all through the love of dance. Current and former Shooting Stars NYC Coaches have ranged from NBA Dancers to concert dance artists and Broadway performers alike. Up-and-coming singer and songwriter Sophie Beem is among Shooting Stars NYC’s “star” alumni.

Shooting Stars NYC is hosting their annual Summer Intensive programs with two sessions in August: August 13-16 and August 20-23! Shooting Stars NYC is also adding exciting new competitive teams to their 2018-2019 Dance Season: Ignite, Starlight, Lyrical Lights, Broadway Lights, and Spotlight.

TADA! Youth Theater

TADA! focuses on giving kids the full theatrical experience. Their fall semester is focused on skill-building classes that train young performers for the stage. As such, their classes are not standalone dance classes but all classes incorporate elements of dance as part of the musical theater experience.

Kids’ classes are separated in age ranges, and older kids can try their hand at the Broadway Audition class, a more intensive workshop for those who’ve learned the basics. TADA! also offers camp during school breaks and vacations.

NYC Dance Programs That Keep Us On Our Toes

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Ballet School NY, nytb.org

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Dancing Divas and Dudes, dancingdivasanddudes.com

Dances Patrelle, dancespatrelle.org

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, gelseykirklandballet.org

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org

The School of American Ballet, sab.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com