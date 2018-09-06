The National Football League: Dad Edition

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
     By Milena Ozernova

    The 2018 football season is officially here! As always, it will us bring a lot of exciting games along with a few tears of joy and sorrow from the fans. To celebrate the upcoming NFL season, we focused our attention on New York’s two beloved teams—Giants and Jets—and their incredibly sweet families. Now, when Super Bowl Sunday comes, you can impress your fellow football lovers not only by cheering at the of your lungs, but also pointing out the best dads on the teams!

    • Damon Harrison

      Giants nose tackle Damon Harrison has two children—adorable Destiny and Elijah!

    • Eli Manning

      Married to his college sweetheart Abby, Giants quarterback Eli Manning welcomed his third child in 2015. Now the couple has three sweet daughters named Caroline, Ava, and Lucy.

    • Bilal Powell

      Jets running back Bilal Powell and his wife Jessica have two kids: Tavis and Nya!

    • Alec Ogletree

      Giants inside linebacker Alec Ogletree and his wife Alexandra welcomed their son Austin Johnathan in July 2016!

    • Josh McCown

      Jets quarterback Josh Mccown and his wife Natalie have two precious little daughters named Bridget and Aubrey.

    • Saquon Barkley

      As you can see, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is hopelessly devoted to his daughter Jada!

    • Leonard Williams

      Jets defensive end Leonard Williams has a daughter Leana who, in his very own words, is growing way too fast.

    • Nate Solder

      Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder is the proud father of his daughter Charline and son Hudson!

    • Michael Thomas

      Giants defensive back Michael Thomas and his wife Gloria have the cutest family that they are lucky to share with their daughter Genesis!

    • Jermaine Kearse

      Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse and his wife Marisa welcomed their first daughter into this world in June 2017!

    • Aldrick Rosas

      In September 2017, Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas watched the birth of his first child over FaceTime as he was waiting for his NFL debut!

    • Todd Bowles

      Jets head coach Todd Bowles has been married to his wife Taneka since 2012 and together they are raising their beautiful son!

    • Jonathan Stewart

      Giants running back Jonathan Stewart and his gorgeous wife Natalie tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their adorable daughter Kaia five months later.

    • Cody Latimer

      Giants receiver Cody Latimer watched the birth of his baby son Jacolby James in December 2015!


