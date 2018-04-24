Cute Babies Of Instagram

Laura Izumikawa

@lauraiz posts trendy, well-photographed, and oftentimes hilarious images of her little girl Joey (can we take a moment to say how awesome that name is?). Our classic favorites on her page are when she dresses up Joey in various outfits while she’s still asleep! She goes from a red-carpet actress to a Disney princess all while dreaming. The creativity here is unparalleled, and should be your next follow on the ‘gram!