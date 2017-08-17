The Creative Kitchen Kids Food Festival Makes Healthy Eating Fun

You butter believe it!

Food lovers unite for the 7th annual Creative Kitchen Kids Food Festival in collaboration with the James Beard Foundation and Whole Foods. This year, the festival will be taking place at Westfield’s World Trade Center and will feature hands-on cooking classes, live music, family-friendly games and a balanced plate scavenger hunt.Set your kids up with the tools to make healthy food choices and learn a few cooking hacks yourself. There’s sure to be lots of food and fun available for every kind of appetite.

The Creative Kitchen Food Festival aims to educate children and their families on nutrition, balanced food choices and leading a healthy lifestyle, all in the fight against childhood obesity. This year the festival is pulling out all the stops to include hands on cooking classes with renowned chefs from popular New York City establishments like Eataly, Epicerie Boulud and Bouchon Bakery. Kids will get to make their own food while learning about cooking techniques and nutritional information. Contestants from Masterchef Junior will also be on hand to give cooking demonstrations. Past events have included classes on cupcake decorating, granola parfaits and different types of pasta- recipes even the pickiest eaters will love.

In addition to all the tasty food that will be available for sampling, kids can take part in the balanced plate scavenger hunt that will teach them about making healthy food choices, and will even includes goody bags. Parents can get in on the fun too by participating in workshops covering everything from packing school lunches to yoga classes. Enjoy the lively entertainment from performers Funkijam, Miffy and characters from “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.” Pull out your aprons and get ready for a day filled with family fun and great food!

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27, from 10am to 4pm. Most activities at the festival will be free with the exception of any hands-on cooking classes, which will cost $25 a child accompanied by an adult.

To learn more, visit thecreativekitchen.com!

