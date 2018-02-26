This weekend, everyone’s favorite creative space, Craft Studio, is opening a brand-new pop-up shop in Tribeca! The grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, March 3 from 10am-6pm and is open to the public. There will be fun giveaways, spectacular vendors (including a sundae station from COOLMESS!), and a Crazy Aron silly putty station, along with other Craft Studio favorites. This perfectly located pop-up shop will be open for two-and-a-half months–plenty of time for families to enjoy the 174 Duane Street location!

Craft Studio is where parents and children come to explore their creative side in a fun, welcoming environment. Every visit is unique and every experience is tailored to each new family that walks in the door! Craft Studio thrives off community, and welcomes all to come in, craft, and have a blast!