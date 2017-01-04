Cooking Class: Kulinary Kids NYC

Founded by local moms, Kulinary Kids NYC organizes cooking classes for children in the comforts of their own home

If you have a group of 6-8 kids, 3 years and older, who are up for something fun and creative, then Kulinary Kids NYC is your ticket to foodie fun.

Founded in 2009 by two local moms, Daniela Ben-Zion and Dana Ravner, the company organizes cooking classes for children in the comforts of their own home. The educational-based curriculum, created by the founders who also happen to be former nursery school teachers, goes beyond teaching children basic cooking techniques and smoothie recipes.

Math and science skills like counting, weighing, and measuring are also incorporated into the classes to make the overall experience productive and recreational.

To learn more, visit kulinarykidsnyc.com!

Save