Columbus Day Parade

Of course, we can’t forget about the biggest NYC event on Columbus Day weekend: The parade. The Columbus Citizens Foundation have put together the New York parade since 1929. It includes all of your favorite parade hallmarks, like costumes, bands, dancers, floats, and far more family-friendly entertainment. There’s also a mass pre-parade at St. Patrick’s Cathedral (ticketed attendees only before 9:15am, open to the general public as room is available afterward) should your family like to attend. Free, October 8, 12-3pm. Fifth Avenue at 44th Street to 72nd Street. Grandstands are on 5th Avenue between 67th and 69th Streets.