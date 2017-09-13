8 Columbus Day Events For Families

Columbus Day is fast approaching. Which means pretty soon the leaves will be changing and it’ll be time to trade in your shorts and summer dresses for jeans and falls sweaters. Columbus Day marks the last day to really enjoy the warm weather and all the events it brings before autumn comes. Here are some cool events the entire family can enjoy on their day off on Columbus Day while the weather lasts.

Columbus Day Parade

Start the day off with the Columbus Day Parade. The parade starts at 11am on Fifth Avenue between 47th street and 72nd street. Join the 35,000 marchers and hundreds of spectators in celebrating Italian-American Heritage and enjoying the red carpet performances between 67th street and 69th street. Grand Marshal Leonard Riggio, Chairman of Barnes and Nobles, will lead this year’s parade. There will be performances from traditional dancers, high school bands, musicians, and many more so do not miss this once a year extravaganza. columbuscitizensfd.org

Pow Wow/ Indigenous People’s Day Native American Festival

Not a Columbus Day fan? Then head over to Icahn Stadium at Harlem River Field on Randall’s Island for the Indigenous People’s Day Native American Festival. Re-think Columbus Day with the Red Hawk Native American Arts Council and celebrate the heritage of Native Americans on October 8-9. The event includes performances, vendors, music, song, dance, and an overnight camp out where tents and tipis are welcome. Wake up early and spend all day enjoying music, song, dance, spoken word, artists, and guest speakers. Do not forget your lawn chair for this two-day event. redhawkcouncil.org

Scarecrows and Pumpkins

This particular event starts before Columbus Day but it is still a fun way to start the Halloween season. Bring the family to the New York Botanical Gardens for a walk through the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden while it will be filled with scarecrows and the most unusual and rare pumpkins you will find on this side of the country. Come for the scare factor but stay for the demonstrations, special activities, hands-on craft, creepy creatures, and more. nybg.org

Hispanic Day Parade

Columbus Day is parade central. The Sunday before Columbus Day, join the thousands of other New Yorkers with Hispanic heritage in the Hispanic Day Parade. You will not have to travel far for this parade since it also covers Fifth Avenue between 44th street and 68th street. Watch as over 10,000 marchers honor the Latin cultures that have shaped New York City. The parade runs from 12-5pm. newyorklatinculture.com

CMOM Comic Con

Join The Children’s Museum of Manhattan in their weekend long Comic Con event. Indulge your children’s interest in comic books and superheroes with events like “Cue the Theme Music! Superheroes in Training” and “Caped Crusaders.” Due to limited space, some events will require sign-up an hour before the event or for you to get tickets an hour before the event. cmom.org

Design Kids Family Day

For the lucky ones that get a day off, try the Design Kids Family Day at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. Bring the whole family for a day of storytelling, gallery bingo, and design activities. The Museum hosts three half-hour sessions starting at 12pm so if you wanted to take a break from one of the festivals or parades happening on Monday, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian is the place to be. cooperhewitt.org

Native American Heritage Celebration Day

For a Columbus Day alternative closer to home, visit The Museum of the City of New York and their Native American Heritage Celebration event. Starting 11am enjoy folk stories and family arts and crafts activities as you celebrate and honor the contributions Native American groups have made to the Northeast region. Activities include making your own corn husk doll and enjoying traditional corn from the White Corn Project. mcny.org

Pumpkin Patch

Bring in the fall season with your first seasonal visit to a pumpkin patch. Head to Queens Farms and start planning for the fall season with a fun, family-oriented activity. Starting at 11am, spend as much time as you need looking for the perfect pumpkin before someone else snatches it up. queensfarm.org