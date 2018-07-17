Color Factory opened in San Francisco last year, and now it’s headed to New York with a unique new exhibit centered around—you guessed it!—color. The experience will set up shop starting August 20 (for a limited run) at 251 Spring Street in SoHo, taking up over 20,000 square feet.

All of the installations within Color Factory were developed in collaboration with artists, designers, and creatives, including Lakwena Maciver, Alex Kalman / Mmuseumm, Molly Young, Kendra Dandy, Christine Wong Yap, Randi Brookman Harris, Leah Rosenberg and Erin Jang, as well as many others.

The 16 installations include an ombre floating balloon room, custom ice cream and colorful treats, a color and connection activity, a dance floor, a ball room, and far more interactive and participatory activities. All guests also receive a “secret” neighborhood map that highlights 20-plus hidden experiences scattered across Downtown Manhattan.

“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented group of artists and designers to bring Color Factory to a creative, diverse and vibrant city like New York,” Jordan Ferney, founder of Color Factory, said. “We hope the palettes and experiences offered inside Color Factory will challenge perceptions, awaken senses, invite joy and remind visitors to revel in the colorful moments of everyday life.”

Tickets are on sale now and cost $38/person, with children under 2 free. The museum is open Thursday–Tuesday from 10am–11pm.

Even before the exhibit opens, you can go to Manhattan Color Walk, which is a free, public installation located inside (and with participation by) Cooper Hewitt’s Arthur Ross Terrace and Garden. The Manhattan Color Walk is open through July.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit colorfactory.co!