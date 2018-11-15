Warm up your breakfast routine this weekend with this yummy recipe for coconut porridge with sweet curried honey

The arrival of winter weather in New York City means that it’s time switch up your breakfast rotation and mix in warm and filling morning options. One yummy, easy, and healthy option is this cool take on porridge from the National Honey Board. Porridge is a dependable crowd-pleaser in many families, and the addition of tasty curried honey not only offers a fresh, new flavor, but helps support bees (a vital part of our ecosystem). The recipe below yields six servings.

INGREDIENTS

For Porridge:

1 tsp curry powder

4 T honey

1 can of coconut milk

1 T water

1/2 cup milk of choice (almond, soy, etc.)

pinch of salt

1 cup rolled oats

Toppings:

4 dates, seeds removed, cut into small pieces

3 tsp toasted coconut, shredded

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix the curry powder and 2 T of the honey together and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, bring coconut milk, water, milk, remaining 2 T honey and salt to a gentle boil over medium-low heat.

Stir in oats. Simmer on low heat and stir occasionally for about 10 minutes. Oats should be soft and porridge should look cohesive and silky.

Eating it hot: scoop into 6 bowls and evenly distribute on top the cut dates, toasted coconut and a drizzle of curried honey.

Eating it cold: scoop into a heat-proof container and place into the fridge. If you remove it from the fridge and it’s firm, add more oat milk, or milk of choice, and stir to loosen. Scoop into bowls and evenly distribute on top of the cut dates, toasted coconut and a drizzle of curried honey.

TIPS

You can make this recipe gluten-free by using gluten-free oats.

Chef Jessica recommends using Oat Milk for your milk of choice.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jessica Koslow, made for the National Honey Board. To learn more about the National Honey Board (and for more great recipes), visit honey.com!