We’ve rounded up the best classes in New York City for your little ones to take part in, from educational courses to practicing yoga to building robots!

As we start a new school year, it’s important to keep your kid’s brains working after that final school bell—whether that means more educational courses or participating in physical or artistic activities! We’ve rounded up some of the best spots to take classes in NYC by age group.

BABY & TODDLER

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

Applause New York, applauseny.com

apple seeds, songsforseeds.com

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Bija Kids, bijakids.com

Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com

Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com

Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com

Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

Creative Play For Kids, creativeplayforkids.com

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com

Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Hands On!, handsonformusic.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kids’ MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com

Kidville, kidville.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Lavender Blues, lavenderbluesmusic.com

Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

My Gym, mygym.com

MusiBambino, musibambino.com

Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com

Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

Poppyseed Pre-Nursery, poppyseedprenursery.com

The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com

PROnatal Fitness, pronatalfitness.com

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

PRESCHOOL

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

Applause New York, applauseny.com

apple seeds, songsforseeds.com

Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org

The Art Farm, theartfarms.org

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Bija Kids, bijakids.com

Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com

Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com

Bright Kids, bright-kids.com

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com

Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com

Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Chess At Three, chessat3.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com

EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com

Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com

Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com

Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Hands On!, handsonformusic.com

HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kids’ MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com

Kumon, kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com

MusiBambino, musibambino.com

Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com

Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com

My Gym, mygym.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com

Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com

RoboFun, robofun.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

School for Strings, schoolforstrings.org

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com

Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

GRADES K-2

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com

Beam Center, beamcenter.org

Bija Kids, bijakids.com

Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com

Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com

Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com

Bright Kids, bright-kids.com

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com

Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com

Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Chess At Three, chessat3.com

Chess NYC, chessnyc.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com

Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies

Construction Kids, constructionkids.com

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com

Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com

Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com

Gaga Center, gagacenter.com

Generation Code, generationcode.com

German American School, german-american-school.org

Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org

HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org

International Ivy, iisummer.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com

Kumon, kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com

Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com

Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org

Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com

Mathnasium, mathnasium.com

My Gym, mygym.com

North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com

NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

PandaTree, pandatree.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com

Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com

RoboFun, robofun.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

The School of American Ballet, sab.org

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

Smash Studios, smashstudios.com

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com

TEKintellect, tekintellect.com

Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

GRADES 3-5

114th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com

Beam Center, beamcenter.org

Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com

Bright Kids, bright-kids.com

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com

Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com

Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Chess At Three, chessat3.com

Chess NYC, chessnyc.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org

Coding Space, thecodingspace.com

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com

Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies

Construction Kids, constructionkids.com

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com

Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com

Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com

Fhitting Room Kids, fhittingroom.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com

Gaga Center, gagacenter.com

Generation Code, generationcode.com

German American School, german-american-school.org

Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org

HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org

I2 camps, i2camp.org

ibidPREP, ibidprep.com

International Ivy, iisummer.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com

Kumon, kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com

Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com

Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org

Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com

Mathnasium, mathnasium.com

My Gym, mygym.com

North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com

NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

PandaTree, pandatree.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com

Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com

RoboFun, robofun.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

The School of American Ballet, sab.org

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

Smash Studios, smashstudios.com

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com

TEKintellect, tekintellect.com

Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com

Beam Center, beamcenter.org

Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com

Bright Kids, bright-kids.com

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com

Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Chess At Three, chessat3.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org

Coding Space, thecodingspace.com

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com

Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com

Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com

Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com

Fhitting Room Kids, fhittingroom.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com

Generation Code, generationcode.com

German American School, german-american-school.org

Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com

I2 camps, i2camp.org

ibidPREP, ibidprep.com

International Ivy, iisummer.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com

Kumon, kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com

Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com

Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org

Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com

Mathnasium, mathnasium.com

North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com

NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

PandaTree, pandatree.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com

Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com

RoboFun, robofun.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

The School of American Ballet, sab.org

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

Smash Studios, smashstudios.com

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com

TEKintellect, tekintellect.com

Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com