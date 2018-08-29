New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    We’ve rounded up the best classes in New York City for your little ones to take part in, from educational courses to practicing yoga to building robots!

    By Caitlin Wolper
    The Craft Studio

    The Craft Studio

    As we start a new school year, it’s important to keep your kid’s brains working after that final school bell—whether that means more educational courses or participating in physical or artistic activities! We’ve rounded up some of the best spots to take classes in NYC by age group.

    BABY & TODDLER
    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Bija Kids, bijakids.com
    Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com
    Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
    Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
    Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    Creative Play For Kids, creativeplayforkids.com
    Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com
    Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Hands On!, handsonformusic.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kids’ MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Lavender Blues, lavenderbluesmusic.com
    Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    MusiBambino, musibambino.com
    Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com
    Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    Poppyseed Pre-Nursery, poppyseedprenursery.com
    The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com
    PROnatal Fitness, pronatalfitness.com
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

    Wildlife Conservation Society

    Wildlife Conservation Society

    PRESCHOOL
    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
    American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
    The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
    American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
    Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
    The Art Farm, theartfarms.org
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
    Bija Kids, bijakids.com
    Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com
    Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
    Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
    Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
    Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
    Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
    Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Chess At Three, chessat3.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com
    EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
    Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
    Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com
    Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Hands On!, handsonformusic.com
    HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kids’ MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
    Kumon, kumon.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
    MusiBambino, musibambino.com
    Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com
    Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
    Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    School for Strings, schoolforstrings.org
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
    Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
    WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

    Voila Chocolat

    Voila Chocolat

    GRADES K-2
    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
    Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com
    American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
    The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
    American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
    Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com
    Beam Center, beamcenter.org
    Bija Kids, bijakids.com
    Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com
    Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
    Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com
    Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
    Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
    Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
    Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
    Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Chess At Three, chessat3.com
    Chess NYC, chessnyc.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
    Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies
    Construction Kids, constructionkids.com
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
    Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
    Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
    Gaga Center, gagacenter.com
    Generation Code, generationcode.com
    German American School, german-american-school.org
    Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org
    HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org
    International Ivy, iisummer.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
    Kumon, kumon.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com
    Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
    Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
    Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com
    Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com
    NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    PandaTree, pandatree.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
    Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    The School of American Ballet, sab.org
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com
    Smash Studios, smashstudios.com
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
    TEKintellect, tekintellect.com
    Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
    Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

    GRADES 3-5
    114th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com
    The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
    American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
    The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
    American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
    Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com
    Beam Center, beamcenter.org
    Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com
    Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
    Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
    Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
    Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
    Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Chess At Three, chessat3.com
    Chess NYC, chessnyc.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org
    Coding Space, thecodingspace.com
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
    Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies
    Construction Kids, constructionkids.com
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
    Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
    Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
    Fhitting Room Kids, fhittingroom.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
    Gaga Center, gagacenter.com
    Generation Code, generationcode.com
    German American School, german-american-school.org
    Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org
    HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org
    I2 camps, i2camp.org
    ibidPREP, ibidprep.com
    International Ivy, iisummer.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
    Kumon, kumon.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com
    Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
    Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
    Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com
    Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com
    NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    PandaTree, pandatree.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
    Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    The School of American Ballet, sab.org
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com
    Smash Studios, smashstudios.com
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
    TEKintellect, tekintellect.com
    Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
    Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

    Fhitting Room

    Fhitting Room

    MIDDLE SCHOOL
    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com
    The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
    American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
    American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
    The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
    Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com
    Beam Center, beamcenter.org
    Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com
    Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
    Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
    Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
    Carousel of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Chess At Three, chessat3.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org
    Coding Space, thecodingspace.com
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
    Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org/youngfamilies
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
    Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
    Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
    Fhitting Room Kids, fhittingroom.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
    Generation Code, generationcode.com
    German American School, german-american-school.org
    Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com
    I2 camps, i2camp.org
    ibidPREP, ibidprep.com
    International Ivy, iisummer.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
    Kumon, kumon.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com
    Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
    Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
    Martial Arts Family Studio, familymas.com
    Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
    North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com
    NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    PandaTree, pandatree.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
    Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    The School of American Ballet, sab.org
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com
    Smash Studios, smashstudios.com
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
    TEKintellect, tekintellect.com
    Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
    Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
    Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

