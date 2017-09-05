Class-ified Information: The Top Classes And Enrichment Programs In NYC

Sports & Fitness

Lessons To Learn

* Team work

* Physical fitness

* Sportsmanship

* Game strategy

* History and cultural significance of different sports

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Baruch College Athletic Dept Summer Camp, athletics.baruch.cuny.edu

Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com

Bees in Motion, beeinmotiongym.com

Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

EQUINOX, equinox.com

Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com

Gaga Center, gagacenter.com

Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Infinite Athletics, infiniteathletics.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com

Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com

My Gym, mygym.com

North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com

Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com

Randall’s Island Golf Center, randallsislandgolfcenter.com

SocRoc, jcsocroc.com

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com

Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com

SwimJim, swimjim.com

Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com

Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

Chess

Lessons To Learn

* Logic and reasoning

* Strategy

* Critical thinking

* Concepts of defense and offense in game play

* Concepts of actions and consequences

Chess At Three, chessat3.com

Chess NYC, chessnyc.com

NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Math, Science & Tech

Lessons To Learn

* Math and science skills to supplement coursework at school

* Reasoning and logic

* Coding and tech skills for the 21st Century

* Engineering and robotics

* Critical thinking and problem-solving

* Awareness of the physical world

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org

Beam Center, beamcenter.org

Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com

CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org

CodeCraft, codecraftschool.com

Coding Space, thecodingspace.com

Construction Kids, constructionkids.com

Cosmic Cubs, cosmiccubs.com

Generation Code, generationcode.com

HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org

I2 camps, i2camp.org

Kumon, kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com

Mathnasium, mathnasium.com

New York Code + Design Academy, nycda.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org

RoboFun, robofun.org

SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com

TEKintellect, tekintellect.com

Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com

Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

Literacy & Academic Enrichment

Lessons To Learn

* Critical thinking

* Study habits and time management

* Reading and writing skills

* Testing strategies

* Language arts skills

Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com

Bright Kids, bright-kids.com

EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com

Evolution Enrichment, evolutionenrichment.com

Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com

ibidPREP, ibidprep.com

International Ivy, iisummer.com

Kumon, kumon.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Cooking

Lessons To Learn

* Following a recipe

* Chemistry concepts

* Math and measurement skills

* Nutrition information

* Food handling

92Y, 92y.org

The Art Farm, theartfarms.org

apple seeds, songsforseeds.com

Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com

Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

Music

Lessons To Learn

* Learning to play a part in a larger group

* Rhythm, melody, and time-keeping

* Musical theory

* Math skills and pattern recognition

* Knowledge of musical instruments

* Appreciation for music from different cultures, historical periods, and genres

92Y, 92y.org

Applause New York, applauseny.com

apple seeds, songsforseeds.com

Carnegie Hall Kids, carnegiehall.org/CarnegieKids

Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org

Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com

Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org

Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com

Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Hands On!, handsonformusic.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Jennifer Hines Voice Lessons, jennifermezzo@aol.com

Kids MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com

Kidville, kidville.com

Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com

MusiBambino, musibambino.com

Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com

Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com

School for Strings, schoolforstrings.org

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org

TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org

WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop

Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

Theater

Lessons To Learn

* Creative expression

* Working as part of a group

* History and cultural significance of the theater

* Comfort with public speaking and performance

* Acting technique

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

New York Live Arts, newyorklivearts.org

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

Dance

Lessons To Learn

* Spatial awareness

* Technique in a variety of genres

* Focus

* Rhythmic skills and choreography

* Physical self-expression

* Appreciation for dance styles from different cultures and time periods

The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu

American Ballet Theatre, abt.org

American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc

Applause New York, applauseny.com

Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com

The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com

Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org

Ballet School NY, nytb.org

Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com

Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org

Dancing Divas and Dudes, dancingdivasanddudes.com

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com

Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, gelseykirklandballet.org

Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com

Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms

Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com

Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

The School of American Ballet, sab.org

The School at Peridance, peridance.com

The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

Arts & Crafts

Lessons To Learn

* Creative expression

* Appreciation for art in culture

* Interpreting abstract ideas

* Hands-on crafting skills

*Channeling emotions through a creative outlet

* Familiarity with colors, shapes, and textures

92Y, 92y.org

The Art Farm, theartfarms.org

ArtMuse, artmuseny.com

Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

HiArt!, hiartkids.com

JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org

Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com

Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

Pins & Needles, pinsandneedlesnyc.com

Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com

YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

Parent & Me

Lessons To Learn

* Bonding between parent and child

* Social skills

* Taking direction from someone other than mom and dad

* Reaching developmental milestones

* New types of play, movement, and learning

* Preparation for pre-K

14th Street Y, 14streety.org

92Y, 92y.org

apple seeds, songsforseeds.com

Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com

Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com

Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com

Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com

Citibabes, citibabes.com

Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org

The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com

Creative Play For Kids, creativeplayforkids.com

Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net

Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Kidville, kidville.com

MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com

PROnatal Fitness, pronatalfitness.com

My Gym, mygym.com

Language

Lessons To Learn

* Global connectedness

* Bilingual skills to supplement school work

* Empathy for friends and neighbors who speak a different language

* Curiosity about other cultures

* New understandings of how the English language works

Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com

Carousel Of Languages, carousellanguages.com

Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com

German American School, german-american-school.org

French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org

¡Hola! A Playgroup In Spanish, holaplaygroup.com

HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org

The Language Workshop For Children, languageworkshopforchildren.com

NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

PandaTree, pandatree.com

Planet Han, planethanchinese.com

TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

Yoga

Lessons To Learn

* Mindfulness

* Physical awareness

* Mind and body connectedness

* Breathing exercises

* Stretching and flexibility

Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org

Bija Kids, bijakids.com

Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org

Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com

Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com

Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com

The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com

Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

