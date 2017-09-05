Class-ified Information: The Top Classes And Enrichment Programs In NYC

New York Family Magazine
    What is your child passionate about? Fuel their curiosity with our guide to NYC’s top classes & enrichment programs and what kiddos can learn from them.

     By Mia Weber

    Chelsea Piers

    Sports & Fitness

    Lessons To Learn
    * Team work
    * Physical fitness
    * Sportsmanship
    * Game strategy
    * History and cultural significance of different sports

    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com
    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Baruch College Athletic Dept Summer Camp, athletics.baruch.cuny.edu
    Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com
    Bees in Motion, beeinmotiongym.com
    Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    EQUINOX, equinox.com
    Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
    Gaga Center, gagacenter.com
    Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Infinite Athletics, infiniteathletics.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
    Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
    My Gym, mygym.com
    North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
    Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
    Randall’s Island Golf Center, randallsislandgolfcenter.com
    SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
    SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
    Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
    SwimJim, swimjim.com
    Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
    Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
    Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org

    Chess at Three

    Chess

    Lessons To Learn
    * Logic and reasoning
    * Strategy
    * Critical thinking
    * Concepts of defense and offense in game play
    * Concepts of actions and consequences

    Chess At Three, chessat3.com
    Chess NYC, chessnyc.com
    NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com

    Construction Kids

    Math, Science & Tech

    Lessons To Learn
    * Math and science skills to supplement coursework at school
    * Reasoning and logic
    * Coding and tech skills for the 21st Century
    * Engineering and robotics
    * Critical thinking and problem-solving
    * Awareness of the physical world

    The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
    Beam Center, beamcenter.org
    Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
    CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org
    CodeCraft, codecraftschool.com
    Coding Space, thecodingspace.com
    Construction Kids, constructionkids.com
    Cosmic Cubs, cosmiccubs.com
    Generation Code, generationcode.com
    HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org
    I2 camps, i2camp.org
    Kumon, kumon.com
    LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
    Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
    New York Code + Design Academy, nycda.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org
    RoboFun, robofun.org
    SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
    TEKintellect, tekintellect.com
    Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com
    Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org

    Book Nook

    Literacy & Academic Enrichment

    Lessons To Learn
    * Critical thinking
    * Study habits and time management
    * Reading and writing skills
    * Testing strategies
    * Language arts skills

    Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
    Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
    EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
    Evolution Enrichment, evolutionenrichment.com
    Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com
    ibidPREP, ibidprep.com
    International Ivy, iisummer.com
    Kumon, kumon.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

    Voilà Chocolat

    Cooking

    Lessons To Learn
    * Following a recipe
    * Chemistry concepts
    * Math and measurement skills
    * Nutrition information
    * Food handling

    92Y, 92y.org
    The Art Farm, theartfarms.org
    apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
    Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
    Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com

    TLB Music

    Music

    Lessons To Learn
    * Learning to play a part in a larger group
    * Rhythm, melody, and time-keeping
    * Musical theory
    * Math skills and pattern recognition
    * Knowledge of musical instruments
    * Appreciation for music from different cultures, historical periods, and genres

    92Y, 92y.org
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
    Carnegie Hall Kids, carnegiehall.org/CarnegieKids
    Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
    Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com
    Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
    Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com
    Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Hands On!, handsonformusic.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Jennifer Hines Voice Lessons, jennifermezzo@aol.com
    Kids MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
    MusiBambino, musibambino.com
    Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com
    Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
    School for Strings, schoolforstrings.org
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
    TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
    Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
    WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop
    Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com

    Atlantic Acting School

    Theater

    Lessons To Learn
    * Creative expression
    * Working as part of a group
    * History and cultural significance of the theater
    * Comfort with public speaking and performance
    * Acting technique

    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    New York Live Arts, newyorklivearts.org
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com

    The School at Steps

    Dance

    Lessons To Learn
    * Spatial awareness
    * Technique in a variety of genres
    * Focus
    * Rhythmic skills and choreography
    * Physical self-expression
    * Appreciation for dance styles from different cultures and time periods

    The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
    American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
    American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
    Applause New York, applauseny.com
    Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
    The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
    Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
    Ballet School NY, nytb.org
    Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
    Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org
    Dancing Divas and Dudes, dancingdivasanddudes.com
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
    Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
    Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, gelseykirklandballet.org
    Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
    Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
    Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
    Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
    The School of American Ballet, sab.org
    The School at Peridance, peridance.com
    The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
    Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com

    Children’s Museum of the Arts

    Arts & Crafts

    Lessons To Learn
    * Creative expression
    * Appreciation for art in culture
    * Interpreting abstract ideas
    * Hands-on crafting skills
    *Channeling emotions through a creative outlet
    * Familiarity with colors, shapes, and textures

    92Y, 92y.org
    The Art Farm, theartfarms.org
    ArtMuse, artmuseny.com
    Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
    Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    HiArt!, hiartkids.com
    JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
    Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com
    Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    Pins & Needles, pinsandneedlesnyc.com
    Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
    YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org

    The Craft Studio

    Parent & Me

    Lessons To Learn
    * Bonding between parent and child
    * Social skills
    * Taking direction from someone other than mom and dad
    * Reaching developmental milestones
    * New types of play, movement, and learning
    * Preparation for pre-K

    14th Street Y, 14streety.org
    92Y, 92y.org
    apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
    Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
    Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
    Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com
    Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
    Citibabes, citibabes.com
    Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
    The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
    Creative Play For Kids, creativeplayforkids.com
    Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
    Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
    Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Kidville, kidville.com
    MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com
    PROnatal Fitness, pronatalfitness.com
    My Gym, mygym.com

    HudsonWay Immersion School

    Language

    Lessons To Learn
    * Global connectedness
    * Bilingual skills to supplement school work
    * Empathy for friends and neighbors who speak a different language
    * Curiosity about other cultures
    * New understandings of how the English language works

    Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com
    Carousel Of Languages, carousellanguages.com
    Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
    German American School, german-american-school.org
    French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
    ¡Hola! A Playgroup In Spanish, holaplaygroup.com
    HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org
    The Language Workshop For Children, languageworkshopforchildren.com
    NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
    PandaTree, pandatree.com
    Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
    TLB Music, tlbmusic.com

    Yogi Beans

    Yoga

    Lessons To Learn
    * Mindfulness
    * Physical awareness
    * Mind and body connectedness
    * Breathing exercises
    * Stretching and flexibility

    Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
    Bija Kids, bijakids.com
    Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
    Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
    Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com
    Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
    The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com
    Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com

