Class-ified Information: The Top Classes And Enrichment Programs In NYC
What is your child passionate about? Fuel their curiosity with our guide to NYC’s top classes & enrichment programs and what kiddos can learn from them.
Sports & Fitness
Lessons To Learn
* Team work
* Physical fitness
* Sportsmanship
* Game strategy
* History and cultural significance of different sports
14th Street Y, 14streety.org
92Y, 92y.org
Advantage Tennis Clubs, advantagetennisclubs.com
Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
Baruch College Athletic Dept Summer Camp, athletics.baruch.cuny.edu
Basketball Stars of New York, basketballstars.com
Bees in Motion, beeinmotiongym.com
Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
EQUINOX, equinox.com
Fastbreak Kids, fastbreakkids.com
Gaga Center, gagacenter.com
Gotham Tennis, gothamtennis.com
Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
Infinite Athletics, infiniteathletics.com
JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy, ktuga.com
Kids In Sports, ues.kidsinsports.com
Kidville, kidville.com
Manhattan Tennis Academy, manhattantennisacademy.com
My Gym, mygym.com
North Sky Kung Fu, northskykungfu.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
Physique Swim School, physiqueswimming.com
Randall’s Island Golf Center, randallsislandgolfcenter.com
SocRoc, jcsocroc.com
SPORTIME Randall’s Island, sportimeny.com
Super Soccer Stars, newyork.supersoccerstars.com
SwimJim, swimjim.com
Take Me To the Water, takemetothewater.com
Tennis Innovators, tennisinnovators.com
YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, yyaa.org
Chess
Lessons To Learn
* Logic and reasoning
* Strategy
* Critical thinking
* Concepts of defense and offense in game play
* Concepts of actions and consequences
Chess At Three, chessat3.com
Chess NYC, chessnyc.com
NY Chess Kids, nychesskids.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
Math, Science & Tech
Lessons To Learn
* Math and science skills to supplement coursework at school
* Reasoning and logic
* Coding and tech skills for the 21st Century
* Engineering and robotics
* Critical thinking and problem-solving
* Awareness of the physical world
The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), amnh.org
Beam Center, beamcenter.org
Brooklyn Robot Foundry, brooklynrobotfoundry.com
CodeAdvantage, codeadvantage.org
CodeCraft, codecraftschool.com
Coding Space, thecodingspace.com
Construction Kids, constructionkids.com
Cosmic Cubs, cosmiccubs.com
Generation Code, generationcode.com
HYPOTHEkids, hypothekids.org
I2 camps, i2camp.org
Kumon, kumon.com
LAUNCH Math & Science, launchmath.com
Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
New York Code + Design Academy, nycda.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
Pixel Academy, pixelacademy.org
RoboFun, robofun.org
SciTech Kids, sci-techkids.com
TEKintellect, tekintellect.com
Zaniac Learning, zaniaclearning.com
Wildlife Conservation Society, wcs.org
Literacy & Academic Enrichment
Lessons To Learn
* Critical thinking
* Study habits and time management
* Reading and writing skills
* Testing strategies
* Language arts skills
Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
Bright Kids, bright-kids.com
EBL Coaching, eblcoaching.com
Evolution Enrichment, evolutionenrichment.com
Green Ivy Enrichment, greenivyenrichment.com
ibidPREP, ibidprep.com
International Ivy, iisummer.com
Kumon, kumon.com
YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
Cooking
Lessons To Learn
* Following a recipe
* Chemistry concepts
* Math and measurement skills
* Nutrition information
* Food handling
92Y, 92y.org
The Art Farm, theartfarms.org
apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
Freshmade NYC, freshmadenyc.com
JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
Kulinary Kids, kulinarykidsnyc.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
Taste Buds Kitchen, tastebudskitchen.com
Voilà Chocolat, voila-chocolat.com
Music
Lessons To Learn
* Learning to play a part in a larger group
* Rhythm, melody, and time-keeping
* Musical theory
* Math skills and pattern recognition
* Knowledge of musical instruments
* Appreciation for music from different cultures, historical periods, and genres
92Y, 92y.org
Applause New York, applauseny.com
apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
Carnegie Hall Kids, carnegiehall.org/CarnegieKids
Church Street School for Music and Art, churchstreetschool.org
Come Join the BAND!, comejointheband.com
Diller-Quaile School of Music, diller-quaile.org
Eastside Westside Music Together, eswsmusictogether.com
Gymboree Music, gymboreeclasses.com
Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
Hands On!, handsonformusic.com
JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
Jennifer Hines Voice Lessons, jennifermezzo@aol.com
Kids MusicRound, kidsmusicround.com
Kidville, kidville.com
Little Maestros, littlemaestros.com
Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
MusiBambino, musibambino.com
Music for Aardvarks, musicforaardvarks.com
Music Together in the City, musictogethernyc.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
Riverside Music Studios, riversidemusicstudios.com
School for Strings, schoolforstrings.org
TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
Third Street Music School Settlement, thirdstreetmusicschool.org
TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
Turtle Bay Music School, tbms.org
WeBop at Jazz at Lincoln Center, academy.jazz.org/webop
Willan Academy of Music, willanacademy.com
Theater
Lessons To Learn
* Creative expression
* Working as part of a group
* History and cultural significance of the theater
* Comfort with public speaking and performance
* Acting technique
Applause New York, applauseny.com
Atlantic Acting School, atlanticactingschool.org
Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
New York Live Arts, newyorklivearts.org
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
Dance
Lessons To Learn
* Spatial awareness
* Technique in a variety of genres
* Focus
* Rhythmic skills and choreography
* Physical self-expression
* Appreciation for dance styles from different cultures and time periods
The Ailey School, theaileyschool.edu
American Ballet Theatre, abt.org
American Youth Dance Theater, aydt.nyc
Applause New York, applauseny.com
Ballet Academy East, balletacademyeast.com
The Ballet Club, theballetclub.com
Ballet Hispanico, ballethispanico.org
Ballet School NY, nytb.org
Broadway Dance Center, broadwaydancecenter.com
Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance, cumbedance.org
Dancing Divas and Dudes, dancingdivasanddudes.com
Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
Downtown Dance Factory, downtowndancefactory.com
Ellen Robbins Dance, ellenrobbinsdance.com
Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet, gelseykirklandballet.org
Joffrey Ballet School, joffreyballetschool.com
Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, kaufmanmusiccenter.org/lms
Manhattan Movement & Arts Center, manhattanmovement.com
Manhattan Youth Ballet, manhattanyouthballet.org
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
TADA! Youth Theater, tadatheater.com
The School of American Ballet, sab.org
The School at Peridance, peridance.com
The School at Steps, stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
Shooting Stars NYC, shootingstarsnyc.com
Arts & Crafts
Lessons To Learn
* Creative expression
* Appreciation for art in culture
* Interpreting abstract ideas
* Hands-on crafting skills
*Channeling emotions through a creative outlet
* Familiarity with colors, shapes, and textures
92Y, 92y.org
The Art Farm, theartfarms.org
ArtMuse, artmuseny.com
Children’s Museum of the Arts (CMA), cmany.org
Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), cmom.org
The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
HiArt!, hiartkids.com
JCC Manhattan, jccmanhattan.org
Kids At Art, kidsatartnyc.com
Loop of the Loom, loopoftheloom.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
Pins & Needles, pinsandneedlesnyc.com
Private Picassos, privatepicassos.com
YMCA NYC, ymcanyc.org
Parent & Me
Lessons To Learn
* Bonding between parent and child
* Social skills
* Taking direction from someone other than mom and dad
* Reaching developmental milestones
* New types of play, movement, and learning
* Preparation for pre-K
14th Street Y, 14streety.org
92Y, 92y.org
apple seeds, songsforseeds.com
Baby Fingers, mybabyfingers.com
Book Nook Enrichment NYC, booknooknyc.com
Bright Horizons, brighthorizons.com
Bumblebee Tennis, bumblebeetennis.com
Citibabes, citibabes.com
Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
The Craft Studio, craftstudionyc.com
Creative Play For Kids, creativeplayforkids.com
Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
Kidville, kidville.com
MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com
PROnatal Fitness, pronatalfitness.com
My Gym, mygym.com
Language
Lessons To Learn
* Global connectedness
* Bilingual skills to supplement school work
* Empathy for friends and neighbors who speak a different language
* Curiosity about other cultures
* New understandings of how the English language works
Bilingual Birdies, bilingualbirdies.com
Carousel Of Languages, carousellanguages.com
Collina Italiana, collinaitaliana.com
German American School, german-american-school.org
French Institute Alliance Française, fiaf.org
¡Hola! A Playgroup In Spanish, holaplaygroup.com
HudsonWay Immersion School, hwis.org
The Language Workshop For Children, languageworkshopforchildren.com
NY Kids Club, nykidsclub.com
PandaTree, pandatree.com
Planet Han, planethanchinese.com
TLB Music, tlbmusic.com
Yoga
Lessons To Learn
* Mindfulness
* Physical awareness
* Mind and body connectedness
* Breathing exercises
* Stretching and flexibility
Asphalt Green, asphaltgreen.org
Bija Kids, bijakids.com
Congregation Rodeph Sholom, rodephsholom.org
Karma Kids Yoga, karmakidsyoga.com
Lil Yogis, lilyogisnyc.com
Lyons Den Power Cub Yoga, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com
The Prenatal Yoga Center, prenatalyogacenter.com
Yogi Beans, yogibeans.com
Save