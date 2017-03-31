New York Family magazine is giving away 10 sets of four tickets to “ Circus 1903 ” at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. This show runs April 5-16 and provides spectacular entertainment for the entire family! Circus 1903 is the circus re-imagined for all ages! From astonishing acrobatics and awe-inspiring aerialists, to heart-stopping high-wire feats, you won’t want to miss this thrilling, brand new show the whole family will love.

To enter via email address, fill out the form below:



*indicates a required field First Name*

Last Name*

Zip Code*

Your Child's Birth/Due Date*

Child 2's Birth/Due Date

Child 3's Birth/Due Date

Child 4's Birth/Due Date

Add Child Email*

How did you hear about us?*



Want more chances to win? Enter via Facebook, click HERE!

Deadline to enter is Monday, April 3rd, at 11:59pm

The 10 winning families can choose the show date of their choice (April 5-16), pending availability of tickets. Otherwise, winning families are free to choose another show date. Winners will have the option of picking up their tickets at the New York Family office, or receiving via mail.

About The Theater at Madison Square Garden: Stemming from a legendary venue widely known as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” today MSG includes an unparalleled mix of renowned venues that span four of the nation’s largest entertainment markets. Individually, these venues are each premier showplaces, with a loyal following of fans, performers and events. Taken together, they represent an unmatched collection of venues that serve as extraordinary settings for unforgettable and defining moments. These venues are: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre;; the Forum in Inglewood, California; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. To learn more, visit theateratmsg.com

By entering this giveaway you give Family Media permission to add your e-mail address to our weekly newsletter for expectant and new parents.