15 Events For Families To Enjoy Over Christmas Weekend

"Christmas Spectacular" featuring The Radio City Rockettes

It's not a true holiday season without going to see this NYC classic at least once this season. Check out the renowned holiday special the Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes! See the show that is nationally regarded every year. From music and dancing to storytelling, this show is worth the hassle of getting tickets. It will pull you in and make you wish it never ended. Your little ones will especially enjoy the hidden surprises in the show.



Photo: MTA