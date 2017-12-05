15 Events For Families To Enjoy Over Christmas Weekend
Enjoy the spirit of the season at these great holiday events!
Sue's Holiday SpecTECHular
From December 2-January 1, check out Sue's Holiday SpecTECHular at The Bridge at Cornell Tech! Sue’s Tech Kitchen is its 2018 National Tour in NYC with this technology driven event! Make sure to check out the VR-cade (a cutting edge virtual reality arcade),the high-tech food court, the tech toy play zone and gift area, a STEM performance, and much more. There will be enough tech fun for the entire family!
Photo: Sue's Tech Kitchen Facebook
NYC Holiday Walking Tours
Before you spread holiday cheer on Christmas day, see how NYC spread holiday cheer on a Holiday Walking Tour, hosted by Triumph Hotels! Head over to one of the six Triumph Hotel locations for a chance to see historic New York with a holiday twist. You will also be able to see all the iconic holiday window displays, Rockefeller Center and the classic tree, Bryant Park’s holiday market, and be able to enjoy some hot chocolate at Central Park South on this complimentary tour.
Photo: Triumph Hotels
"Christmas Spectacular" featuring The Radio City Rockettes
It's not a true holiday season without going to see this NYC classic at least once this season. Check out the renowned holiday special the Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes! See the show that is nationally regarded every year. From music and dancing to storytelling, this show is worth the hassle of getting tickets. It will pull you in and make you wish it never ended. Your little ones will especially enjoy the hidden surprises in the show.
Photo: MTA
New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show
Head over to the New York Botanical Garden for an all natural wonder! Check out the train show as it recreates Manhattan's iconic Midtown skyscrapers with bark, leaves, and other natural materials. See replicas of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, the Chrysler Building, Rockefeller Center, and more. See New York on a nearly half-male track replication!
Photo: NY Botanical Garden
Queens County Farm Museum Holiday Open House
This is not held on the weekend, but it is a nice after Christmas family activity. Head over to Queens County Farm Museum to nuzzle by the fireplace and sip hot cider as you tour the historic Adriance Farmhouse. Enjoy seasonal crafts for kids and more.
Photo: Queens County Farm Museum
New York City Ballet Presents "The Nutcracker"
Come see the New York holiday classic during the Christmas weekend. From the captivating dancing to the enchanting story line, the entire family will enjoy this trip to the ballet. Follow along as a young girl is drawn into the mysterious battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice. Don't miss your chance to see the critically acclaimed show this season!
Photo: New York City Ballet
The Players Theatre Presents "A Christmas Carol"
Come see the Christmas classic at the off-Broadway Players Theatre this holiday season! Enjoy the classic Charles Dickens classic and follow the infamous Ebeneezer Scrooge as he is visited by fours ghosts and warned to either begin spreading joy and laughter to the people in his life or live a miserable and lonely life. Get ready to see this rendition like never before as a musical!
Photo: Players Theatre
The American Museum of Natural History's Origami Christmas Tree
Head to the American Museum of Natural History to see their Origami Christmas Tree. Check out this 13 feet tall tree decorated with handmade origami. Makers of the art include both children and adult volunteers and local and international artists. The inspiration for the origami pieces include current and permanent exhibitions of the museum.
Photo: The American Museum of Natural History
Bryant Park's Winter Village & Ice Skating
For more shopping, head over to Bryant Park's Winter Village for numerous holiday shops, gift boutiques, and public fare! Before you shop until you drop, slip on your ice skates for a free ice skating session at the only free admission ice skating rink in the city. Bryant Park has something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.
Photo: NY Daily News
Grand Central Terminal's Holiday Fair
Still have some last minute shopping left? Check out the Grand Central Holiday Fair for cute holiday gifts for everyone in the family. The categories of vendors range from artists to handbag sellers to home goods. There is a vendor for everyone..
Photo: Grand Central Holiday Website
The Metropolitan Opera Present "Hansel and Gretel"
This Christmas weekend, see the Brother's Grimm classic Hansel and Gretel like you've never seen it before. Check out the Metropolitan Opera's rendition of the classic tale of wayward siblings, candy, and a witch. Humperdink's fairy-tale opera includes a wonderful score conducted by Donald Runnicles, a incredible cast, and stage scenery to set off the wildest imaginations.
Photo: The Lincoln Center
Luminaries at Brookfield Place
Head over to Brookfield Place in the Financial District for a beautiful light show that'll put the grumpiest Scrooge in the holiday spirit. The light show feature 647 mesmerizing 3-D lights in Brookfield's Winter Garden. There are also three wishing stations for you to send a wish to the canopies above. For each wish sent, Brookfield will donate up to $25,000 to the Grammy Museum in support of music education programs.
Photo: Fashion Week Daily
Ice Skating at Rockefeller Center
The Christmas season is not complete without a visit to The Rink at Rockefeller Center! Head over to this NYC staple for a session of icy fun. Be careful getting there too late because this rink is so popular, the wait is usually at least 30 minutes to an hour.
Photo: Traveling Europe
See the Holiday Window Displays
Check out the 5th Avenue holiday window displays! Stop on the famous avenue to see the many displays for Department and high-end stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's. See the displays that have been designed by renowned artists in the past like Andy Warhol.
Photo: New York Times
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
Check out the Brooklyn neighborhood known for putting on a show, a light show that is, every holiday season! See the numerous seasonal displays as they illuminate the peaceful neighborhood. Come out and see why this neighborhood is all anyone can talk about each season.
Photo: Dyker Heights Facebook