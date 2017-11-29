Where To Buy Your Christmas Tree In The NYC-Area

Nothing beats the natural and refreshing smell of a Christmas tree. Picking and purchasing the perfect Christmas tree is an experience that you and your family will enjoy and that can become a tradition for the family every year.

There are tons of tree stands throughout Manhattan if you’re planning to buy on the street, but if you’re looking for a more rustic experience, we have picked out some locations in the outer boroughs, and also within a manageable driving distance from NYC, that offer a decidedly festive experience!

In NYC:

Greg’s Trees: The owner of this farm has been bringing the best trees to families of New York for over 30 years. With his selected locations of Astoria, Williamsburg, and Park Slope, families from Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn can go to Greg’s not only for the perfect Christmas tree, but also for their fantastic service and holiday cheer from painted cutouts, giant reindeer and sleds that is big enough for six adults or 10 kids to play in and take pictures. Santa will also appear in different locations of Greg’s Tree on selected dates. Greg’s Tree has a wide selection of Concolor, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, White Pine, Canaan, Balsam Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Grand Fir, they will make sure you won’t go home empty handed!

Open 24/7, through Dec. 24. 132-12 14th Ave College Point, Queens (and five other locations). 917-734-3963, gregstrees.com

Mr. Lumberjack: Mr. Lumberjack sells only Fraser Firs, known as the “Cadillac” of Christmas trees, which have the best needle retention, and firm branches for holding your heaviest ornaments. “Lumberjacks” and “Lumberjills” from Mr. Lumberjack can also deliver your handpicked Christmas tree to your cozy apartment in NYC. All the trees they sell are premium hand-selected Fraser Firs from a sustainable family farm in the Appellation Mountains located in Northwestern North Carolina. You will also have the chance to meet Santa during the weekends!

Open 9am-10pm, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. 48-12 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, Queens. 212-960-3604, mrlumberjack.com

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

An hour or less from Manhattan:

The Hoboken Tree Barn: This festive and cozy barn is located at the old All Saints church. It offers a wide selection of Balsam and Fraser firs ranging from 2-14ft tall. You will also be able to shop for all other Christmas decorations such as wreaths and ornaments to fulfill all your holiday needs!

Open daily from 9am-9pm. 528 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ. 201-628-1824, hobokentreebarn.com

14th Street Garden Center: All of 14th Street Garden Center’s Christmas trees are delivered weekly from North Carolina and are personally picked to make sure they are the best looking and highest-quality trees. Not only do their employees deliver and set up your Christmas trees for you, the company is also a part of a recycling program so you know you are dumping your Christmas tree for a good cause. Be sure to take a picture with Santa during Santa Fest on December 14 while you look for your perfect tree!

Open daily 9am-8pm, 793 Jersey Ave. Jersey City NJ. 201-963-1414, 14thstreetgardencenter.com

Hicks Nurseries: At Hicks Nurseries, they offer the finest premium Fraser fir, Balsam fir and Morin blue fir, with many sizes available up to 14-feet tall. Enjoy fun Christmas activities at Hicks from Nov. 12 until the end of December. You can enjoy some hot chocolate or cider while picking out your tree. There’s also opportunity to send a letter to Santa in special North Pole mailbox, and see a real, live reindeer on site!

Open Monday through Saturday, 8am-9pm; and Sundays, 8am-8pm. 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury, NY. 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com

Barclay’s Christmas Tree Farm: This family owned and operated tree farm has been a place for families to shop for the perfect Christmas tree for over 45 years. You could find a Christmas tree for your home from their selection of Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and White Fir. Families are able to select and even cut down your favorite Christmas tree from the field.

Opens 9am-5pm, Saturdays and Sundays. 35 Orchardside Drive, Cranbury, NJ. 609-799-1855, barclaystreefarm.com

Kevin’s Christmas Tree Lot: Select your Christmas tree from the supply of Fraser Fir, Canadian Balsam, and Noble Fir, all shipped directly from the high altitude Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina! Owner Kevin Murray and his cheerful staff will welcome you and your family with wonderful and cheerful service for their 10th season since they first opened! Kevin’s Christmas Tree Lot also specializes in home delivery, installation, and January removal.

Open Monday through Thursday 2-10pm; and Saturday and Sunday, 9am-11pm. 480 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ. 201-754-8733, kevinstreelot.com

Over an hour from Manhattan:

Anne-Ellen Christmas Tree Farm: Cut down your own Christmas tree and take it home! Anne-Ellen Christmas tree farm provides food and hot chocolate while you shop for your Christmas tree. You could also visit and feed their animals, and even take pictures with Santa. So bring your family for a fun day of Christmas time activities, while shopping for the perfect tree with their selection of Blue Spruce, Frasier fir, Douglas, and more.

Open daily 9am-8pm, through Dec. 23. 114 Daum Rd., Manalapan, NJ. 732-786-9277, anneellenfarms.com

Feeney’s: This location offers a wide selection of Pennsylvania-grown Douglas Fir and Frasier Fir trees. Their Santa hours run through December 1-24. You could also visit their farm animals and enjoy some coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks while you shop for your tree. It will be a true Christmas experience to enjoy with the whole family.

Open daily 8am-9pm, Sundays 9am-6pm. 1134 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville, PA. 215-322-4300, feeneys.com/Christmas

AGA Farms: Bring home your favorite tree from their one-acre field with a selection of Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce, and Colorado Spruce. You could also choose to cut down the tree you like or have the professionals provide a fresh cut on the bottom. Apart from Christmas tress, they also have large, small, simple, ornate, and hand-made items, as well as whiskey rocks, local honey products, candles, baby blankets, alpaca products, and a variety of soaps on sale, so you won’t go home empty handed!

Opens daily 10am-5pm. from Nov. 25. 1333 Elephant Road, Perkasie PA. 215-795-0660, agafarms.com

Save

Save

Save

Save