Christmas Shopping In IKEA
If you are looking to juice up your holiday shopping routine, check out our selection of IKEA’s best Christmas decorations!
New York’s winter might be chilly, but the right holiday decorations will keep you in a warm mood throughout the season. Even though IKEA might not be the first place that pops up in your mind when you think about Christmas shopping, don’t rule it out too quickly! IKEA has a lot to offer in the holiday department, from tree ornaments and scented candles to adorable gifts for your loved ones. So, whether you are looking for a perfect pair of Christmas stockings or tree ornaments, you can find our guide to Christmas shopping in IKEA below!
IKEA’s 11 Christmas Decorations We Love:
Royal Rabbits Ornaments
To make your Christmas tree just as fabulous as Meghan Markle’s. Royal Rabbits Ornaments, $7.99, ikea.com
Mushroom Snow Globe
To remind you that winter is all about snow. Mushroom Snow Globe, $7.99, ikea.com
Gift Box Table Light
To illuminate all the Christmas presents you will receive. Gift Box Table Light, $11.99, ikea.com
Play Kitchen
To let your kids craft their own holiday dinner alongside you. Play Kitchen, $79.00, ikea.com
Badger Children's Apron
To help your kids look fabulous while baking gingerbread houses. Badger Children’s Apron, $4.99, ikea.com
Christmas Elf Toy
To make Santa feel at home when he visits. Christmas Elf Toy, $4.99, ikea.com
Bergamot And Milk Tea Candle
To make your house smell like a lazy holiday morning all day long. Bergamot And Milk Tea Candle, $7.99, ikea.com
Glass Candle Decoration
To give your old candles a new home. Glass Candle Decoration, $4.00, ikea.com
Star Tree Topper
To make your Christmas Tree the star of your apartment. Star Tree Topper, $7.99, ikea.com
Mushroom Gift Bags
To make your loved ones smile even before they open their presents. Mushroom Gift Bags, $3.99, ikea.com
Gold Flower Bowl
To make a holiday fruit basket shine in a whole new light. Gold Flower Bowl, $19.99, ikea.com