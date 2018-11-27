New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Christmas Shopping In IKEA

    If you are looking to juice up your holiday shopping routine, check out our selection of IKEA’s best Christmas decorations!

     By Milena Ozernova

    New York’s winter might be chilly, but the right holiday decorations will keep you in a warm mood throughout the season. Even though IKEA might not be the first place that pops up in your mind when you think about Christmas shopping, don’t rule it out too quickly! IKEA has a lot to offer in the holiday department, from tree ornaments and scented candles to adorable gifts for your loved ones. So, whether you are looking for a perfect pair of Christmas stockings or tree ornaments, you can find our guide to Christmas shopping in IKEA below!

    IKEA’s 11 Christmas Decorations We Love:

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles