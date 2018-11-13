There is no better way to connect to your kid than through hands-on activities. Clay, paint, kinetic sand, and glue guns… you have probably seen and tried it all, as you help your child with one of their creations. Christmas is one of the few occasions that provides endless inspiration to adults and kids alike—it is the time of fir and pine trees, Santa, elves and gnomes, ornaments, snowflakes, and garlands. If you and your kids are ready to get into the Christmas spirit, then it’s high time you took some paint, glue sticks, and glitter and started creating!

8 Christmas Crafts Ideas: