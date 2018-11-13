Christmas Crafts For Kids And Parents
If you and your kids are ready to get into the Christmas spirit, then grab some glue and paint and check out our holiday-themed arts and crafts ideas!
There is no better way to connect to your kid than through hands-on activities. Clay, paint, kinetic sand, and glue guns… you have probably seen and tried it all, as you help your child with one of their creations. Christmas is one of the few occasions that provides endless inspiration to adults and kids alike—it is the time of fir and pine trees, Santa, elves and gnomes, ornaments, snowflakes, and garlands. If you and your kids are ready to get into the Christmas spirit, then it’s high time you took some paint, glue sticks, and glitter and started creating!
8 Christmas Crafts Ideas:
Christmas Tree Ornaments
Who said that a Christmas tree has to look perfect? The best way to make your living room look more homely is to spice up your Christmas tree with handmade ornaments and decorations. These handprint snowmen, for example, will become a perfect addition to your usual ornament collection and will always carry a memory of how tiny your kids were. Also, if you want your Christmas tree to smell extra delicious this year, you can make some more ornaments out of dried orange slices.
Handmade Christmas Wreaths
What can be more exciting than creating a star wreath for your little stars? This paper wreath will become a perfect decoration for your front door as well as make all your neighbors jealous. If you are not a fan of paper, you can always create a wreath out of leaves or ornaments.
Carton Gingerbread House
Despite being absolutely adorable, gingerbread houses have one major disadvantage—they are edible, and it makes them fragile, brittle, and perishable. In case your kids want to play with their gingerbread houses all year long, there is a solution: A house made out of a carton! These long-lasting carton houses look just as good as their real counterparts, but they are much easier to make and store. If you are ready to invest some more time and effort into your Christmas creations, you can even build an entire village out of carton boxes. You can see how to do that here!
Holiday Tilda Dolls
The next craft you can make with your kids is, of course, a Tilda doll. If you have little or no experience in needlework, you and your kids can sew this doll by hand, which will make it even more charming. Once you decide that you are ready, you will find a myriad of Tilda dolls and patterns to choose from: Angels, reindeer, rabbits, elephants, and many more! You can find one of the Tilda masterclasses here.
Festive Christmas Cards
Next time you’re about to buy a Christmas card at Papyrus, look to your children instead. Together, you can create the most beautiful, creative, and unique cards and have lots of fun in the process! Some of the best Christmas cards can include string art, colorful buttons, applications, and many, many more options.
Porcelain Holiday Tree Lights
Another precious Christmas craft is holiday tree lights. Made with clay and LED lights or candles, those cones can serve as an amazing decoration for your living room or a nightlight in the kid’s bedroom. Besides, these porcelain lights look so adorable that you will find yourself making more and more of them as Christmas approaches!
Glitter Bulb Garland
This glitter garland is probably one of the easiest and prettiest crafts out there. Cover the bulbs with glue, dip them into colorful glitter, and tie to a string—your perfect Christmas garland is ready! If you feel like you have a bit more time on your hands, you can carefully cover the bulbs with buttons or foil and make your garland even more exquisite. You can find the full masterclass here.
Pine Cone Elves
Are your kids excited to see Santa? Then why not make a couple of Christmas elves while waiting for him? These pinecone elves can become wonderful inhabitants of a gingerbread village or your dining table. But they need to be made first! Here, you can find out how.