Children’s Theater: “Pinkalicious The Musical”

I was tickled pink at the Vital Theatre Company’s “Pinkalicious The Musical.” I couldn’t stop smiling from ear to ear when I saw the pink cupcakes on the kitchen table and Pinkalicious herself take the stage as the show began. It was a think pink dream come true as my favorite book, Pinkalicious, came to life on the stage right before my blue eyes.

I loved how the book was set to music and there were interactive elements for the audience to take part in the show to help Pinkalicious and her parents on their (mis)adventures. The show had a pink-errific start as Pinkalicious and her mom, dad, and brother, Peter, were all there and welcomed us with a Pinkerrific song. Pinkalicious and her mom baked delish cupcake and she wants to eat them all but her mom says no. Her mom reminds her in a sweet song that we get what we get and don’t get upset. But Pinkalicious gets angry. The set magically transforms to Pinkalicious’ pink-tastic bedroom and she storms off to bed. That night we see a cute cupcake fairy wave her wand across Pinkalicious’ pink-tacular room.

When Pinkalicious wakes up she is pink from her head to her toes! It was her dream come true. But it was her parents’ worst nightmare. She said she was Pinkerbelle! I thought she looked Pink-tacular! I loved her pink hair and skin and dress and everything pink. At the doctor’s office, Dr. Wink says Pinkalicious has a very rare case of Pinkititis. The doctor also said Pinkalicious cannot have anything pink to eat at all and to return back to her super self she had to eat only green foods. Yikes!

At the playground on the way home Pinkalicious gets the blues because her friend Alison didn’t even see her since she blended in with the flowers and then a bee and butterfly tried to nibble her. She told them to buzz off! It was so silly! Back at home Pinkalicious asked for another cupcake but had to eat broccoli popsicles and lima bean French fries. Poor thing!

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of the our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

That night Pinkalicious was a bit naughty and sneaked around and ate another pink cupcake. The audience tried to warn her but it didn’t stop her! And guess who came back that night? The cupcake fairy! That morning she woke up and she was red and could only see pink! She learned her lesson the hard way. So she went to the kitchen and ate all the great greens. And they didn’t taste so bad after all. Plus, it cured her just in time to say good morning to her mom and dad. Whew! They still wanted to know who ate all the cupcakes if Pinkalicious didn’t. And you’ll never guess who did and turned pink—Peter!

We learn that the family all loves pink, to be true to yourself and be just who you are. I was pink with glee from start to finish and know you will be too. I wish I could turn pink! In the meantime, I’ll just go see the show again and you should come along.

Show and ticket info can be found at pinkaliciousthemusical.com!

Elle Belle is an adorable preschooler who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and new baby sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.

Save

Save