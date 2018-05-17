Check Out Our Live Gender Reveal On “Good Day New York”

To share our excitement about the 2018 New York Baby Show, we stopped by “Good Day New York” for a live gender reveal with three expectant couples

Have you marked your calendar for the New York Baby Show this weekend? To share our excitement about the big upcoming event–the largest consumer event in the country for expectant and new parents–we stopped by Fox5 to share a live gender reveal with three expectant couples on “Good Day New York” with Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes.

Check out the video below for all the gender reveal fun, as well as all the scoop about the 2018 New York Baby Show!