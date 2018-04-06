Central Park Athletic Resources For Kids
Rather than signing up for an organized sport or class, just stop by Central Park for various athletics, adventures, and fun times!
Central Park is not only beautiful and a place for great photos, but a spot for active children to break a sweat and partake in athletic activities! It has so much to offer that a lot of people simply overlook or don’t even know about! Here are some of our favorite athletic resources you and your children can take part in the next time you decide to visit the wonderful Central Park!
-
Boating
Go rent a boat from the Loeb Boathouse for $15 per hour and row all around the Central Park Lake that stretches over 22 acres with the whole family! And if you’d rather have someone else do all the work, Venetian Gondola tours are also available for $45 per half-hour.
Boating is from 10am-6pm daily from April to November.
-
Horseback Riding
There are various operators that will give guests the opportunity to go horseback riding around Central Park! Simply flag them down and experience the beauty of Central Park in an entirely new way.
Plus, The Riverdale Stables are located here, but they don’t give trail rides inside the park. Rather, they have indoor and outdoor riding lessons available, starting at age 6!
-
Bicycle Riding
Taking a bike ride around the park is such a fun way to interact with the entire family while also working up quite the sweat! You can rent bikes starting at $15 and it comes with a helmet, basket, and a map! The park also offers bike tours that will allow you to see things you may normally not have the chance to see!
-
Model Sailboats
This isn’t exactly a sport, per se, but it is absolutely fun to do and to watch! So even if you aren’t the best at crafting model boats, you can still join along and root on your favorite mini boat!
-
Baseball and Softball Fields
Central Park has Heckcher Ballfields, Great Lawn, and North Meadow, which all encompass multiple ballfields within them. You are required to have a permit to use the fields, but can easily apply for one here!
-
Swimming
No, you don’t get to swim in the lake unfortunately, but you can swim at Lasker Pool located mid-park between 106th and 108th Street! Swimming is free to the public and open daily from 11am-3pm and 4pm-7pm!
-
Fishing
You really never hear of fishing spots in the city, but the park is the ideal scenery to catch a few! You can “catch-and-release” fish at Harlem Meer, The Central Park Lake, and The Central Pond. There are quite a bit of rules and regulations when it comes to fishing here, so be sure to check them all out before getting out your rod and reel!
-
Bouldering
For older children who want a little bit more of a challenge, check out Worthless Boulder, located near 110th Street; Cat Rock, near Wollman Rink; and Rat Rock, near the Heckscher Ballfields. Rat Rock is said to be best for beginners, so that’s the spot for children who want to try something new!