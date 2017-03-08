Celebrate Women’s History Month At These Family-Friendly Events

March is Women’s History Month—an entire month dedicated to celebrating influential women throughout history who made an impact in society and helped shape our country. It’s a time to celebrate the women who struggled for equality, and who broke barriers. Women today are still fighting for equality and continue to successfully challenge the social structures that have kept women’s talents overlooked. Previous generations of women trailblazers have paved the way for women today to become successful world leaders, bosses, doctors, politicians and so much more—making the impossible, possible. All month long you can teach your kids about these female pioneers and their achievements with the following kid-friendly, educational, and fun events and activities!

International Women’s Day At Alice Austin House

Wednesday, March 8

Bring the entire family to the Alice Austin House and get free museum admission! Kids will learn about the life and work of Alice Austen, one of America’s earliest and most inventive female photographers, and her contributions to women’s history. Don’t miss out on a good opportunity to teach your kids the importance of Women’s History Month through this fun program! Free, all ages. 2 Hylan Blvd, 718-816-4506.

Celebrating National Girl Scouts Day At St. James Park

Saturday, March 11

11am–3pm

In honor of Women’s History Month, join St. James Recreation Center, in partnership with Girl Scouts of America, as they celebrate National Girl Scouts day. Kids will learn about program registration, how to become a troop leader, and participate in some of the fun activities offered by the Girl Scouts USA. Girl scouts are all about girl power, and with a mission to build up courage, confidence, and character in girls, who can then make the world a better place—your future leaders will follow in the footsteps of previous influential women. Free, all ages. 2530 Jerome Avenue, 718-367-3657

Celebrate and Learn About Amelia Earhart At New Utrecht Library

Friday, March 10

4pm-5pm

Take a trip to Brooklyn with your kiddos and learn all about Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean. Your little artist can create and decorate Amelia Earhart airplanes in celebration of Women’s History Month. Free, ages 5 to 12. 1743 86th Street at Bay 17th Street, Brooklyn, 718-236-4086.

Rangers Choice: Women’s Statuary Van Trip

Sunday, March 12 1pm–2:30pm Take your kids on a guided van trip around NYC Parks to explore historical statues of women and statues created by women. Kids will get a history lesson as they learn about the backgrounds of women like Eleanor Roosevelt and Harriet Tubman, who have played important roles in the city’s history! Participants are selected by lottery. Don’t miss out on a fun history lesson. To register, visit nyc.gov. However if you don’t get picked, the weather is really warming up, and it’s a great time to take a self-guided trip with the kiddos! Visit statues of historic, celebrated women all over NYC, including Joan of Arc and Eleanor Roosevelt (both in Riverside Park), Gertrude Stein (Bryant Park), Golda Meir (a bust on Broadway at 39th Street), and Mother Clara Hale (152 West 122nd). Free, all ages. Central Park, 718-367-3657 Women’s Jazz Festival: Ella Is Present At Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Monday, March 13

6pm

Join the Schomburg Center’s Women’s Jazz Festival for a night of smooth jazz. Their annual concert is a tradition that honors Women’s History Month, and the entire family can enjoy the music stylings of some of the best-known and unsung female performers in modern jazz. The festival will celebrate Ella Fitzgerald’s centennial birthday and continued influence on the evolution of jazz. Learn just how much Fitzgerald, often referred to as “Queen of Jazz” impacted today’s diverse and progressive voices. $25-30, all ages. 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, 917-275-6975

Women Rock: A Celebration of Women

Saturday, March 18

11am-4pm

Join in the celebration of the strength and success of women! The entire family will enjoy performances from talented women and girls that will inspire even the youngest of minds. Plus, meet successful women of NYC Parks, young entrepreneurs, artists, and women in business and technology as they regale the audience with their tales of success. It’s never to early to learn why women truly rock! Free, all ages. 2530 Jerome Avenue, 718-367-3657

Family Day: Women in Science during the 19th Century At Morris-Jumel Mansion

Saturday, March 18 11am-1pm The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation is hosting a day of women’s achievements in science during the 19th century! In honor of Women’s History Month, bring the whole family to the Morris-Jumel Mansion, where kids will learn all about these scientists’ accomplishments. They can also learn about Maria Mitchell and Caroline Hershel, who were pioneers in the field of astronomy. Plus they will enjoy fun activities inspired by these women’s experiments and explorations, including creating a nebula in a jar and constellation viewers. Don’t miss out on a chance to educate kids on the importance of intelligence in women. Advanced registration recommended. You can register by emailing education@morrisjumel.org. Free with museum admission, all ages. 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

Free Film Screening: Hidden Figures At Lewis H Latimer House Saturday, March 18 1:30pm–4:30pm Celebrate Women’s History Month and bring your kids to a free film screening of this year’s Oscar-nominated drama Hidden Figures. Kids can learn the untold, true story of three black women who were brilliant mathematicians recruited to work at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia in the 1950s during early attempts to launch spacecrafts and astronauts. What a great way to learn first-hand about women pioneers who have made significant achievements in mathematics and science! Free, all ages, RSVP at Eventbrite. 34-41 137th Street, 718-961-8585. Women’s History Month Hike

Enjoy the great outdoors while celebrating Women’s History Month! This hike allows the entire family to explore the outdoors and really get in touch with nature and themselves. As kids go along the hike, they will learn about the women who fought for environmental activism and made important contributions to Bayside and Douglaston Parks. Free, all ages. 46th Avenue and Cloverdale Boulevard, Queens; 718-352-1769.

Art Inspired By…Frida Kahlo At Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center

Wednesday, March 22

6pm–7:30pm

Kids will have fun celebrating Women’s History Month through artistic expression! Kids can create their own masterpiece inspired by work from famous artists, such as Frida Kahlo; a Mexican painter known for her self-portraits. This hands-on workshop will teach kids various art techniques, while also giving a lesson and overview about the successful woman who had some of the most amazing artistic talents! RSVP is required. Free, all ages. 232 W. 60th Street, 212-397-3159