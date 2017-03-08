Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day With Family-Friendly Events Around NYC

It’s that time of the year again—March 17 is Saint Patrick’s day! Cities across the United States are going green and getting into the Irish spirit, and New York City is home to the worlds biggest holiday parade—with over 2 million participants and bystanders lining up to celebrate. But, there is more to celebrate in New York City than just the annual parade! Whether you’re of Irish heritage or Irish at heart, there are many ways to celebrate one of the world’s most popular Saint with your kiddos this holiday. From parades to dancing and a whole lot of green, follow the rainbow and discover New York’s Irish Heritage at these family-friendly events because everyone is Irish on March 17!

Sunday, March 12

12pm-4pm

Bring your kids to this celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day through traditional dance and music performance. Kids and adults will enjoy and benefit from a variety of free workshops where you will learn some new Irish words, a few new dance and “football” moves, and much more. Plus kids can show off their artistic side with children’s crafts, while adults can enjoy a cup of Barry’s Traditional Irish Tea! Free, reservations are encouraged; all ages. 553 West 51st Street, 212-757-3318

Any Date or Time

Enjoy an authentic family outing in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day and take a trip to Ireland without leaving the city! Visit Little Ireland and immerse yourself in the rich Irish culture in this little, prominently Irish neighborhood of Woodlawn. Learn where Irish immigrants have been settling in for years, and experience the countless traditions that these immigrants have let thrive throughout the entire neighborhood. Stop and enjoy a traditional Irish breakfast and Celtic jam sessions while walking through the neighborhood. Plus, take a scenic and historic visit to Van Cortlandt Park, one of the largest in the city. Kids will get their dose of green from the lush greenery surrounding the historic Woodlawn cemetery.

Thursday, March 16

4pm

Your little one can have fun with arts and crafts in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day! Bring your little artist to the Kingsbridge Library, where they can create unique Saint Patrick’s Day related art for you to decorate your walls, office, or refrigerator with on this festive holiday! Free, ages 5-12. 291 West 231st Street, 718-548-5656.

Friday, March 17

Guided tours at 12:30pm, 2pm & 3:30pm

Bring your kids to learn about Irish immigrant history with a back-stairs tour of the Merchant’s House. Experience the Merchant’s House through the eyes of the Irish immigrants who worked as domestic servants for the Tredwell family. Kids will have fun climbing the narrow staircase to the fourth-floor servants’ quarters and see where the Tredwells’ four Irish servants lived and did some of their work. Visitors will learn just how important these Irish Immigrants were to the upkeep of the Merchant’s House! $10-30. 29 East Fourth Street, 212-777-1089.

Saturday, March 18

12pm

Enjoy Saint Patrick’s Weekend with a family-friendly special tour of the former “Little Ireland” district of the Lower East Side, between City Hall and Houston Street. Guests will experience and explore the huge role Irish immigrants played in the history of New York City. Kids will learn about the importance of Irish immigrants during stops that include Al Smith’s home, the Five Points, the first Catholic church in the city, and many others. $15 and up. Meeting location: Directly in front of St. Paul’s Chapel, Broadway between Fulton and Vesey Streets, 888-606-WALK.

Friday, March 17

4pm-7pm

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s day without the alcohol, and bring your kids to this family-friendly Saint Patrick’s Day party! Adults and kids will have enjoy Irish step dancers, traditional music, food and refreshments. Plus, there will be live performances from the John Whelan Band, fiddler Dylan Foley and dancing by the Donny Golden School of Irish Dance. $10 and up, all ages. 268 Mulberry Street, soberstpatricksday@gmail.com.

Saint Patrick’s Day Parades

Manhattan

Thursday, March 17

11am

New York City has a longstanding tradition of celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with parades! On March 17, bring the entire family to experience the annual NYC Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. You and your kids will join more than 200,000 people marching up historic Fifth Avenue and past the iconic Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan. Kids will enjoy spectacular performances and fun music that will have them doing the Irish jig!

Bronx

Sunday, March 12

12pm

If you can’t make it to the big parade, take a short trip south of Woodlawn in the Bronx and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day a little early with the 19th Annual Throggs Neck Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. With Derek Woods, one of the most prolific videographers covering the people, places, and events related to the Bronx and leading as Grand Marshal, the entire family will enjoy marching down East Tremont towards Harding Avenue with music, dancing, and more!

Brooklyn

Sunday, March 19

1PM

Another smaller parade to take the family to is the 42nd Annual Brooklyn Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This parade will be making a loop from Prospect Park West to 7th Avenue and back. Kids can march through the neighborhoods of Prospect Park and Park Slope, while paying tribute to the Irish for their significant and historic contributions in the Battle of Brooklyn.

